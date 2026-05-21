Bangsamoro parliamentary elections: President requests calm, focus, unity

Presidential Peace Adviser Mel Senen Sarmiento has urged all stakeholders, leaders, and communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to remain calm, focused, and united ahead of the historic Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

Presidential Peace Adviser Mel Senen Sarmiento has urged all stakeholders, leaders, and communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to remain calm, focused, and united ahead of the historic Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

Opapru head Mel Senen Sarmiento said that democracy is inherently dynamic and vibrant, and political parties are expected to present their platforms to the electorate, empowering voters to choose what is truly best for the Bangsamoro region. The 2,395,126 registered voters, as of March 2026, per data of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), are to select parliamentary district representatives, regional political parties, and sectoral representatives.

Sarmiento reminded the contending parties in parliament to uphold the rule of law and stability, urging them to avail themselves of formal channels to address contentious issues. The parliamentary elections aim to complete the political track under the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) as prescribed in the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), making it a crucial component of the Bangsamoro peace process. Sarmiento appealed to the electorate to actively participate in the elections and to ‘vote wisely.

’ In addition, he emphasized the need for a peaceful, honest, and credible election, where all citizens are entirely free to choose their leaders





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