Bangsamoro Parliament Begins First Session as Transition Era Ends

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao transition period concluded on October 30, 2026, as the first elected Parliament convened. This article details the session, leadership elections, and mixed reactions to President Marcos attendance.

The nearly eight-year transition period in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao officially concluded on Friday, October 30, 2026, at noon. A new chapter in regional history began just one hour later when the 80 elected Members of Parliament convened for the inaugural session. The primary objective was to elect a Chief Minister and a Speaker, establishing the leadership structure for the first fully autonomous legislative body in the region's history.

Transition End and Parliamentary Inauguration

The 1st Bangsamoro Parliament session opened with a stark visual contrast to previous celebrations. While the location is significant as the seat of government since 1979, there were no event tarpaulins displayed to celebrate the birth of this new parliamentary body. Workers installing welcome banners along Gutierrez Avenue in Cotabato City focused exclusively on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The green-red-yellow LED screen at the Bangsamoro Government Center displayed the "Welcome to BARMM" poster featuring the President, rather than parliamentary messaging.

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Presidential Attendance and Political Dynamics

Member of Parliament and coalition spokesperson Naguib Sinarimbo clarified that President Marcos was informed he could not attend on November 5 but was scheduled to appear on October 30. The schedule was adjusted so the President would address the body before the election of officers, rather than after. This timing choice drew mixed reactions from political observers and legislators. The Coalition of 51 MPs viewed the presence of the President, along with Presidential Peace Adviser Mel Senen Sarmiento and Special Assistant Anton Lagdameo, as a sign of national government support.

Reactions from Lawmakers and Former Officials

Not all officials shared the positive assessment of the presidential visit. A former Member of Parliament described the attendance as a "bad move" that suggested potential influence on the election of the Chief Minister. Conversely, former MP Laisa Alamia stated she saw nothing wrong with the President's presence, emphasizing the importance of the transition from a transitional authority to a democratically elected Parliament. Member of Parliament Mohagher Iqbal described the situation as "positive negative," questioning the need for an inauguration when the regular government was not yet fully constituted.

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Historical Context and Future Implications

This inaugural session takes place at the Bangsamoro Government Center, a site that has witnessed attempts at autonomous governance across eight administrations. The journey began with the Regional Autonomous Government under Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and continued through the ARMM under Presidents Corazon Aquino, Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Benigno Simeon Aquino III, and Rodrigo Duterte. The event precedes the 50th anniversary of the Tripoli Agreement of 1976 by two months.

Seventy-nine of the 80 Members of Parliament attended the October 30 session, marking the first time the body was constituted through a people's mandate. The election of officers is expected to lead the region toward becoming a truly autonomous entity born from a peace agreement. The session sets the stage for the implementation of RA 11054, the Organic Law for the BARMM, as the region moves forward with its new political structure.