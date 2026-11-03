Bangsamoro Chief Minister Macacua Takes Office with Vote Majority

Abdulraof Macacua elected as first Bangsamoro Chief Minister with 51 votes. He vows inclusive governance for the region's 80-member parliament.

Abdulraof Macacua has been sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Parliament, marking a historic transition from an interim administration to a fully regularized regional government in Mindanao. The formal assumption of office took place at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City on March 20, 2025, under the watchful eyes of international partners, national security forces, and local political stakeholders. This milestone event solidifies the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which replaced the previous Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao structure with a new parliamentary system designed to enhance local self-governance.

Macacua Secures Majority Vote in Parliament

Abdulraof Macacua secured his position as the head of the regional executive branch by capturing fifty-one votes during the inaugural session of the new legislature. His victory was declared on October 30 in Cotabato City, where he defeated his primary political rival, former Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, who received twenty-seven votes. The final tally included one abstention, resulting in a clear mandate for the new leadership to assume control of the regional government. This decisive margin demonstrates the current political alignment within the chamber, which consists of eighty members elected to represent the diverse communities of the Bangsamoro region.

Also read Bishop and President Praise Peaceful Transition in Bangsamoro

Parliamentary Structure and Election Results

The composition of the new legislature reflects the outcomes of the first parliamentary elections held on September 14, 2026, which drew a significant turnout of two million, one hundred eighteen thousand, four hundred seventy-eight voters. According to the Commission on Elections Regional Board of Canvassers, this participation rate represented eighty-four point thirty-four percent of the eligible electorate. The eighty-member body is distributed among four hundred political party representatives, thirty-two district representatives, and eight sectoral representatives, ensuring varied regional and social perspectives in the lawmaking process.

Political party representation shows a close contest between major factions, with the Bangsamoro Federalist Party securing thirty-one seats and the United Bangsamoro Justice Party obtaining thirty seats. The BARMM Grand Coalition holds eight positions, while the Serbisyong Inklusibo Alyansang Progresibo controls six seats. This distribution required the Chief Minister to engage in coalition-building and cross-party cooperation to effectively govern, as no single party holds a simple majority without broader alliances.

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Leadership Roles and Institutional Strength

Amer Zaakaria Rakim was elected as the Parliament Speaker, defeating former interim speaker Mohammad Yacob by a margin of fifty-one votes to twenty-seven. This leadership team, comprising the Chief Minister and the Speaker, is tasked with overseeing the legislative agenda and ensuring the smooth functioning of the new government institutions. Macacua emphasized that the successful election process demonstrated the capacity of institutions established through years of struggle, peace negotiations, and efforts toward self-governance. He noted that the proceedings proved democratic competition and mutual respect can coexist with political differences.

Commitment to Inclusive Governance and Peace

Abdulraof Macacua pledged to lead an inclusive regional government that serves all Bangsamoro constituents, regardless of their political affiliations or voting preferences. In a statement issued on October 30, he expressed a deep sense of duty to every Member of Parliament and every citizen, emphasizing shared aspirations for peace, justice, and development. He acknowledged the cooperation of various political groups, including the Bangsamoro Federalist Party and the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, stating that political differences should not prevent lawmakers from working together for the common good.

The new Chief Minister also thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for attending the historic proceedings and supporting the Bangsamoro peace process. He recognized the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, peace mechanisms, government agencies, international development partners, and civil society organizations for helping ensure the peaceful conduct of the transition. Macacua stated that the election's conclusion signals the beginning of a collective responsibility among lawmakers to advance the region's development and maintain the fragile peace achieved through decades of dialogue and reform.