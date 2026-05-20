Bangsamoro Chief Minister declares state of calamity due to escalating socioeconomic disruptions, affected farmers and rising fuel prices, Philippines set to experience potential El Niño effect as early as June

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The Bangsamoro Chief Minister, Abdulraof Macacua, has declared a state of calamity due to escalating socioeconomic disruptions caused by skyrocketing petroleum product prices and extreme weather conditions linked to the El Niño phenomenon.

The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions prevailing over the Tropical Pacific have triggered an El Niño Alert, with climate models predicting the event to persist until early 2027. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) reported that around 800 rice and corn farmers in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte have been affected by ENSO, with over 851 hectares of farmland, including 537 hectares of rice fields and 314 hectares of corn fields, being damaged as of April 24, 2026.

The combination of ENSO and rising fuel prices has severely impacted food security, transportation, livelihoods, and the overall welfare of the Bangsamoro people





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El Niño ENSO-Neutral Conditions State Of Calamity Agricultural Impacts Affected Farmers

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