Bangsamoro Chief Minister asks Education Minister to tender resignation amid COA audit controversies

MindaNews reports on the controversy between the Bangsamoro's Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal and Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua over a report from the Commission on Audit (COA) that revealed questionable procurement transactions, delayed deliveries, and the ignoring of contract conditions. Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal refused to resign, stating that resignation in the middle of the audit can be interpreted as an abandonment of duty.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 17 May 2026) — Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua has asked Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal to tender his irrevocable resignation by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 18, following the report from the special audit by the Commission on Audit (COA) on the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) that exposed over ₱2.2 billion in questionable procurement transactions .

The audit found uncollected fines for delayed deliveries and alleged anomalous awarding of billion-peso contracts, as well as missing crucial documents. Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal refused to resign, stating that resignation in the middle of the audit can be construed as an admission of guilt or an abandonment of duty. He expressed his commitment to accountability and asked for transparency in any decision to relieve him of office.

He remained willing to engage in any lawful and fair process and assured to execute his duties until a decision is made by proper authority





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COB Education Bangsamoro Chief Minister Education Minister Commission On Audit Audit Controversies Conflicting Interests Questionable Procurement Transactions

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