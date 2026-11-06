Bangladesh Rescues 57 People in Gun Battle With Suspected Human Traffickers

Bangladesh forces rescued at least 57 people, including Rohingya refugees, in a gun battle with suspected traffickers near Myanmar. One soldier died in the clash.

Bangladesh security forces rescued at least 57 people, including Rohingya refugees, during a gun battle with suspected human traffickers near the Myanmar border, the military said Friday. The clash took place on Thursday night, and one soldier was killed during the exchange of fire, according to a statement from the military's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

The operation took place in the hills of Rongikhali in Teknaf, a town close to the border with Myanmar. The ISPR said the Bangladeshi military acted on a tip-off that an armed gang had abducted around 120 Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis. The statement described the group as 15 to 16 suspected traffickers.

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Rongikhali Rescue Operation and Gunfire Details

The ISPR said security forces launched the operation in Rongikhali after receiving intelligence about the armed gang holding the abductees. The military has not publicly confirmed how many of the roughly 120 captives remained unaccounted for after the rescue, and the reported figure of at least 57 rescued people is the number provided in the statement.

During the firefight, an army soldier identified as Md Titash Sheikh was shot in his left shoulder. The ISPR said he was bleeding heavily. Sheikh, 27, later died of his injuries, the military confirmed in its statement.

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Soldier Death and Trafficking Gang Allegations

The ISPR described the suspects as members of an armed gang engaged in trafficking, and the statement attributed the abduction claims to the tip-off it received before the operation. These are allegations made by the military, and the suspects have not been named in the report. Authorities have not publicly detailed charges against individuals in the statement.

Trafficking gangs in the Cox's Bazar region have long targeted refugees who are seeking work or passage abroad, according to the reporting context in the source. The military's account places the Rongikhali clash within that broader pattern of abduction and smuggling near the border.

Rohingya Refugees Face Ongoing Trafficking Risks

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled a brutal military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar in 2017. Many of them live in sprawling camps around Cox's Bazar, close to the border, where they are vulnerable to exploitation by trafficking networks.

The 2017 Myanmar crackdown, which saw Rohingya villages burned and civilians killed, is the subject of a genocide case at the United Nations' top court in The Hague. The International Court of Justice will deliver its ruling on November 19, a date that will matter for refugees who remain dependent on camps in Bangladesh.