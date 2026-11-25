Bangladesh approved a 36% minimum wage increase to $139 for garment workers after protests. The decision impacts major brands like H&M, Zara, and Walmart amidst ongoing labor unrest.

The government of Bangladesh has officially approved a 36% increase in the monthly minimum wage for garment workers, setting the new floor at $139 or 17,000 taka. This decision comes after weeks of intense protests that disrupted production across the sector, which employs more than 4 million individuals and contributes over 80% of the nation's export earnings. The new rate stands in stark contrast to the doubled wage demands initially issued by striking workers.

Wage Board Vote and Historical Context

The six-member wage board, comprised of two worker representatives and two employer representatives, finalized the new structure in a 4-2 vote around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Workers' representative Babul Akhter confirmed that four members supported the final 17,000 taka figure, while the other two advocated for the workers' demand of 18,000 taka. The current minimum wage, established in 2023, was set at 12,500 taka, meaning the new Grade 4 rate represents a 4,500 taka increase.

Also read Bangladesh garment workers say wage offer 'too low'

This 36% hike marks the smallest wage adjustment in more than a decade. Previous increases were significantly more substantial, including a 56% rise in 2023, a 51% increase in 2018, and a 77% jump in 2013. The negotiation process began with workers seeking a minimum wage of 32,000 taka, a figure they later lowered to 18,000 taka during discussions. Factory owners initially proposed 15,000 taka before raising their final offer to 17,000 taka.

Protests Disrupt Production and Supply Chains

The wage announcement follows a period of significant instability that saw factories shut down and highways blocked. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association reported that 397 factories were unable to operate on Tuesday. An additional 84 facilities remained closed under the labor law's no work, no pay provision. These disruptions have severely impacted the industry's ability to supply major global retailers, including H&M, Zara, Walmart, Target, and Gap.

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A survey conducted by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association estimated that 317 factories lost approximately $428 million in production during 18 days of unrest. The instability also caused buyers to shift orders worth about $254 million to other countries. These figures highlight the economic fragility of the sector and the tangible costs associated with labor disputes. The clashes with police and the scale of the protests demonstrated the deep frustration among workers regarding their compensation.

Competing Views on Future Competitiveness

Factory owners have cautioned that further wage increases could raise production costs and weaken the sector's global competitiveness. They argue that the industry must remain price-competitive to retain international business. Conversely, labor rights groups maintain that higher pay is essential to maintain workers' living standards. They emphasize that adequate compensation is necessary to ensure long-term stability in the garment sector, which is the backbone of the national economy.

The relatively modest nature of the 36% increase may not be sufficient to fully quell the unrest that has plagued the industry. The gap between the initial demand for a 32,000 taka wage and the final approved 17,000 taka rate remains significant. Stakeholders on all sides continue to weigh the balance between worker welfare and the economic realities of global supply chains.

New Wage Structure and Implementation Timeline

The approved wage structure introduces a four-tier system based on worker grades. Under this new framework, monthly wages will range from 17,000 taka for Grade 4 workers up to 21,500 taka for Grade 1 workers. The government-appointed wage board completed nearly 12 hours of talks between workers' and employers' representatives to reach this consensus. The exchange rate used for the calculation was approximately $1 to 124.4000 taka.

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The new wage structure is scheduled to take effect on December 1. However, workers are expected to receive their revised wages starting in January. This delay allows factories time to adjust their financial records and payroll systems. The industry now faces the challenge of maintaining production levels while ensuring that the new wage standards are implemented effectively across thousands of facilities. The outcome of this adjustment will be closely watched by global brands and labor advocates alike.