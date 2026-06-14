Bangladesh Ex-Police Chief Benazir Ahmed Arrested in Dubai, Faces Extradition

Bangladesh's former police chief Benazir Ahmed, facing corruption and human rights charges, has been arrested in Dubai and is slated for extradition, marking a significant step in the country's effort to combat a culture of impunity following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh 's former top police official, Benazir Ahmed , has been apprehended in Dubai, as confirmed by the nation's Interior Minister on Sunday. This arrest comes years after Ahmed fled Bangladesh , where he faces numerous serious charges, primarily corruption.

Once a key ally of the country's long-serving and autocratic Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Ahmed left Bangladesh in May 2024. His departure was fueled by widespread public anger over allegations that he had amassed an illegal multi-million dollar fortune overseas.

His legacy is further marred by international condemnation; the United States imposed sanctions on him in 2021 for his alleged pivotal role in overseeing hundreds of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during his tenure as the commander of the Rapid Action Battalion, a paramilitary force notorious for its brutal methods. Interior Minister Salahuddin Ahmed announced to the parliament that Benazir Ahmed was arrested on June 12 and will be extradited to Bangladesh soon, following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

The minister hailed the arrest as a historic achievement and a critical step toward dismantling a entrenched culture of impunity, vowing that no perpetrator, regardless of their former power, is above the law. This development unfolds against the backdrop of a major political upheaval; a student-led revolution forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee into exile in August 2024, fundamentally reshaping the nation's power structures and opening the door for legal actions against former high-ranking officials from her administration





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Bangladesh Benazir Ahmed Extradition Corruption Human Rights Sheikh Hasina Rapid Action Battalion Interpol Political Upheaval Accountability

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