Bangkok CEO Luncheon Showcases Philippines as Prime Investment Hub for Thai Companies

Philippine officials and Thai business leaders met in Bangkok to launch a guide on investing in the Philippines, highlighting reforms, incentives and a projected 5.6‑7% growth through 2026, and kicking off the 2026 Philippine Investment Mission across global cities.

Philippine government officials and senior Thai executives gathered on March 2 in Bangkok for a private CEO luncheon briefing titled Investing in the Philippines, an event organized by Asian Consulting Group in partnership with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

The exclusive session brought together Thai chief executives, institutional investors and regional business leaders to explore strategic opportunities in the Philippines as the country advances its economic reforms and deepens ASEAN integration. Ambassador Millicent Cruz Paredes, the Philippines' representative to Thailand, opened the discussion by highlighting the long‑standing cultural and commercial ties between the two nations and stressing that ASEAN solidarity provides a solid foundation for expanded bilateral investment flows.

She was joined by Commercial Counsellor Maria Emmanuelle Burgos of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Bangkok, who outlined the government's commitment to improving investor experience through digitalization, streamlined procedures and a robust network of 436 special economic zones offering sector‑specific incentives. Speakers presented an optimistic outlook for the Philippine economy, projecting growth of between 5.6 percent and 7 percent by 2026, positioning the country among Southeast Asia's steady‑growth economies.

With a consumer base of 118 million, a young and increasingly skilled workforce, a rapidly expanding middle class and ongoing liberalisation of foreign‑ownership rules, the Philippines is casting itself as an open, reform‑driven market ready for foreign capital. The event also marked the official international launch of the guide WHY INVEST IN THE PHILIPPINES? A Guide to Investing and Doing Business in the Philippines - CREATE MORE Edition.

The publication details the latest investment incentives, tax reforms and ease‑of‑doing‑business measures introduced under the CREATE MORE Act and the 2025‑2028 Strategic Investment Policy Plan. Executive Secretary Ralph Recto affirmed that the guide demonstrates the country's progress in creating a secure and investor‑friendly environment, while Board of Investments Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo emphasized its role in outlining the tax system, emerging trends and high‑potential sectors for Thai investors.

In his keynote address, Mon Abrea framed the Philippines not as a competitor but as a complementary partner within ASEAN, urging Thai investors to view the Philippines as an extension of their regional footprint rather than an alternative destination. He highlighted recent structural reforms such as risk‑based audit procedures, digital VAT refunds, automation of eco‑zone operations and alignment with OECD standards, all of which enhance long‑term credibility and predictability for multinational firms.

The Bangkok luncheon served as the kickoff for the 2026 Philippine Investment Mission, which will tour major global cities under the theme The Philippine Rises, The World Invests. The coordinated effort among diplomatic missions, government agencies and private‑sector leaders underscored the Philippines' resolve to provide Thai investors with transparent policies, attractive incentives and a stable platform for sustainable growth





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