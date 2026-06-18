Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Raises Interest Rates to 4.75% Amid Persistent Inflation

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas increased key interest rates for the second consecutive meeting to 4.75%, citing elevated global oil and fertilizer prices. The central bank forecasts inflation above target until 2028, with core inflation also rising. BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. indicated further rate hikes are possible, depending on data.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised key interest rates to 4.75% as global oil and fertilizer prices remain elevated. This marks the second consecutive policy meeting where the monetary authority increased policy rates, aiming to combat persistent inflation fueled by high food and fuel costs.

Central banks use interest rates as a primary tool to control inflation; by raising borrowing costs, they seek to temper spending and cool down the economy. Despite some domestic fuel rollbacks, inflation remains well above the government's target range of 2% to 4%. BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. stated that monetary policy tightening is warranted given updated inflation projections.

The central bank forecasts average inflation at 6.4% in 2026 and 4.5% in 2027, finally falling within the target range at 3.1% in 2028. Remolona highlighted that even if geopolitical conflicts, such as those affecting the Strait of Hormuz, were resolved immediately, rebuilding infrastructure would take several months before oil prices revert to pre-conflict levels. In a separate statement, the BSP noted a rise in core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy.

Deputy Governor Zeno Abenoja explained that spillover effects from supply shocks will likely keep inflation slightly above the 4% target range for the remainder of the year, with core inflation rising in coming months. Given the expectation that inflation will return to target only by 2028, Remolona indicated the central bank has significant room for further rate hikes.

However, any additional tightening will depend on second-round effects-how elevated oil costs translate into broader commodity price increases. He suggested possible hikes of 25 or 50 basis points, depending on incoming economic data. The BSP's decision reflects a cautious but proactive stance to anchor inflation expectations and ensure price stability over the medium term, despite external supply-side pressures





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Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas Interest Rate Hike Inflation Monetary Policy Philippines

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