Balikha Paper Recycling Project Transforms Scrap Into Notebooks in Lapu-Lapu City

The Babag SK Balikha project produces recycled notebooks for students, combining waste reduction with community support and environmental education in Lapu-Lapu City.

Young residents in the Babag district of Lapu-Lapu City successfully converted scrap paper into approximately 50 recycled sheets during a specialized workshop on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The Balikha Paper Recycling Project, organized by the Babag Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), took place at the Babag Sports Complex in Lapu-Lapu City. This initiative aims to reduce local waste while providing educational materials to students and creating potential income opportunities for youth.

Core Details of Balikha Initiative

The Balikha Paper Recycling Project, which stands for Babag Balik Likha, is a paper recycling initiative introduced by SK representative Hazel Grace Dolino. The project has been implemented in the barangay for the past three years by the Babag SK to collect scrap and unusable paper. This collected material is then transformed into usable notebooks for local students. Beyond the immediate goal of reducing paper waste, the project seeks to provide educational materials to students and eventually establish an income-generating opportunity for young people in the area.

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Stakeholder Positions and Education

The event was conducted in partnership with Lapu-Lapu City College facilitators and guest speakers from the Lapu-Lapu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro). Cenro representative Pascual Dente discussed proper waste segregation, waste classification, and the importance of recycling materials such as paper, cardboard boxes, and plastic bottles. Dente stated that improper disposal would overwhelm the community, emphasizing the need for correct segregation practices. Babag 2 Elementary School teacher Rodrigo Bentulan shared how the project previously benefited students from low-income families, highlighting the value of community coordination.

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Impact on Students and Future Steps

In October 2025, the Balikha project produced 20 recycled notebooks, which were donated to students at Babag 2 Elementary School. Bentulan noted that learners receive not just notebooks but also the underlying meaning of community coordination in helping one another through recycling. Participants applied the techniques demonstrated during the activity to transform scrap paper into new usable sheets of paper. The workshop served as a practical demonstration of how waste management can directly support local education and community resilience.