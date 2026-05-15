Balancing Work and Play, Finding Motivation, and Avoiding Social Media Addiction

Kuya Kim, a popular figure in the Philippines, shares his insights on finding balance, overcoming low motivation, and avoiding social media addiction.

"I believe that balance is key. Okay, we work hard. But when we work hard, we should know how to play hard also. We should learn how to rest.

So talagang, aral tayo ng gusto. Tutok tayo sa aral. Pero kailangan matuto rin tayo maglaro. Balance is key.

‘Pag ‘di mo binalance, mabuburn-out ka," saad niya sa programang "Dami Mong Alam, Kuya Kim! " "A lot of us have low motivation because we're not inspired. So find something that inspires you. Yung ginagawa natin sa buhay, hindi komo ginagawa ng pamilya natin o sinabi ng ating magulang itong dapat natin gawin.

Diyan tayo magiging motivated. What's your passion? What gives you joy? And pursue what gives you joy and what makes you happy.

At ang makakasagot niya ay ikaw lamang," paliwanag niya. May payo rin si Kuya Kim kung paano maiiwasan ang doom-scrolling o scroll nang scroll sa social media.

"Ang cellphone kasi ‘yun ang source of dopamine ng maraming kabataan ngayon. Ang feel-good hormone natin nanggagaling sa cellphone. Pero hindi lamang cellphone ang sanhi ng dopamine. There are many other sources," ayon kay Kuya Kim





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Personal Development Balancing Work And Play Finding Motivation Avoiding Social Media Addiction Kuya Kim

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