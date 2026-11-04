Baguio Tourist Arrivals Drop 18 Percent During Undas Due to Fuel Costs

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong reports an 18 percent decline in tourist arrivals during All Saints' Day, citing high fuel prices and economic pressures as primary deterrents for visitors.

Tourist arrivals in Baguio City experienced a measurable contraction during the recent All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day observance, with official data indicating a decline of approximately 15 percent to 18 percent compared to historical averages. Mayor Benjamin Magalong attributed this downturn primarily to the prevailing economic climate and specifically rising fuel costs, which have significantly increased the financial barrier for travelers attempting road trips to the Summer Capital.

Survey Data Reveals Visitor Decline

Municipal authorities conducted structured surveys at cemeteries and major tourist destinations throughout the long weekend to quantify visitor traffic accurately. The assessment period included November 2, Monday, which was officially declared a holiday, thereby extending the travel window for domestic tourists visiting the city. These on-the-ground evaluations provided the statistical basis for the reported percentage drop in footfall across key municipal zones.

Also read VistaREIT Reports P11.46 Billion Net Loss Amid Massive Property Valuation Drop

Economic Factors Drive Travel Decisions

The sharp increase in fuel prices emerged as a critical variable influencing consumer behavior and travel planning for the holiday season. Mayor Benjamin Magalong stated that the elevated cost of transportation likely discouraged a segment of potential visitors from undertaking the journey to Baguio. This economic pressure reflects broader national trends where household budgets are constrained by inflationary forces affecting essential commodities like gasoline and diesel.

Peaceful Observance With Minimal Incidents

Despite the reduction in tourist volume, the city recorded a notably peaceful atmosphere during the Undas celebrations, with law enforcement documenting only seven incidents over the entire long weekend. Police reports detailed four vehicular accidents resulting in property damage and physical injuries, one theft case, one violation of a special law concerning child protection, and one civil matter. This low incident count contrasts sharply with previous years when authorities typically managed numerous criminal cases during the same period.

Advertisement

Public Safety Metrics Improve Significantly

The decrease in reported theft cases marked a significant improvement in public safety metrics compared to historical records for the Undas holiday. Authorities noted that the single theft incident was considerably fewer than the volumes typically recorded in prior observations of the holiday. This trend suggests enhanced security coordination or changing behavioral patterns among both residents and visitors during the commemoration period.

Future Economic Outlook For Local Tourism

The intersection of tourism recovery and macroeconomic stability remains a focal point for local government planning and policy adjustment. While the immediate impact of high fuel prices has tempered visitor numbers, the peaceful nature of the event highlights successful operational management by municipal agencies. Stakeholders will continue to monitor how persistent economic conditions influence travel demand in subsequent quarters and future holiday seasons.