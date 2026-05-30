Baguio City and Vietnamese Institutions Receive WHO World No Tobacco Day Awards

Baguio City in the Philippines and four institutions in Vietnam have been awarded the 2026 World No Tobacco Day Awards by the World Health Organization for their outstanding efforts in tobacco control and policy reform.

The World Health Organization has commended Baguio City in the Philippines for its exemplary efforts in tobacco control , awarding it the 2026 World No Tobacco Day Award in the Western Pacific Region.

The city was recognized for its consistent enforcement of smoke-free laws, sustained public education campaigns, and partnerships with civil society and academic institutions. According to the WHO, these measures have reinforced smoke-free norms and increased public awareness of the harms of tobacco and emerging nicotine products. Baguio City had previously received the WHO Healthy Cities Award in 2021 under the category of 'Sharing Clean Air: Committed to multi-sectoral implementation of smoke-free laws,' highlighting its long-standing commitment to public health.

Baguio City's approach includes strict implementation of a comprehensive smoke-free ordinance that bans smoking in public places, workplaces, and public conveyances. The local government has established a multi-sectoral task force to monitor compliance and impose penalties on violators. Public education initiatives, such as information campaigns in schools and communities, have been instrumental in shifting social norms around smoking. The city also collaborates with academic institutions to conduct research on tobacco use and evaluate the effectiveness of interventions.

These efforts have resulted in a significant reduction in smoking prevalence and exposure to secondhand smoke. In addition to Baguio City's recognition, four institutions in Vietnam received a joint award for their role in crafting policy reform in 2025 that strengthens regulations on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. The award-winning institutions include the Department of Legislation under the Ministry of Health, the Health Policy and Strategy Institute, the Poison Control Center of Bach Mai Hospital, and the Tobacco Control Fund.

Their policy reform introduces a mixed excise tax structure on these products and supports legislative and regulatory measures to curb their use. The WHO praised their collaboration, stating that it highlights the value of legal expertise, evidence generation, and strategic communication in countering industry tactics and protecting youth and future generations. The World No Tobacco Day Awards are presented annually to recognize outstanding achievements in tobacco control.

The 2026 awards in the Western Pacific Region underscore the importance of multi-sectoral action and sustained political commitment. Both the Philippines and Vietnam have demonstrated that comprehensive strategies combining legislation, enforcement, and public education can effectively reduce tobacco use. As the global community observes World No Tobacco Day every May 31, these awards serve as inspiration for other cities and countries to intensify their efforts in combating the tobacco epidemic and safeguarding public health





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World No Tobacco Day Baguio City Vietnam Tobacco Control WHO Award

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