Baguio artist Fely Ilao turned copper accessory making into a family livelihood that supports her five children and inspires local artisans.

Copper accessory making that began as a hobby for Baguio City artist Fely Ilao has grown into a sustainable livelihood that now supports her family. Ilao, who has made copper accessories for more than 15 years, now sells her products in two locations, the EcoVibe Street Market in Camp John Hay and Pansigshan Village at Dominican Hill. She previously sold accessories on Session Road, and her story shows how perseverance and creativity can build a family business while inspiring the next generation.

According to Ilao, the business started in 2011, although her family was not yet based at their current stalls. At the time, she made earrings as a hobby, and her husband sold them to customers, many of whom were students.

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Copper Accessory Business Grew Into a Family Livelihood

Fely Ilao's copper accessory business has operated since 2011 and remains active today. Ilao said that the business put her five children through school, and that it continues to provide income for her household.

Ilao said she eventually taught her children the craft because she is now a senior citizen. She said her goal is for them to have a skill to rely on even if they do not find formal jobs.

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Her eldest child, Renz, learned to make accessories such as rings and is also skilled at drawing. His artwork is sold at the family stall at EcoVibe. Renz said he worked in an office from 2010 to 2019, but the family business already existed during that period.

Renz said he lost his job when the pandemic hit in 2020 and then joined the family business afterward. He said he has been part of the business for five years.

Government Support Through DTI and Creative Hubs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cordillera Administrative Region has been a major source of support for the family's work. Ilao also received recognition from a DTI-launched craft competition, where she won 2nd runner-up in a crown-making contest at the Ibagiw Creative Festival 2021.

Ilao said the government, especially the DTI, has been a big help to her and other artisans. Artisans like her were also provided with spaces at Dominican Hill, which gives them a physical place to display and sell their crafts.

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The support extends to the wider city. The DTI serves as the primary engine for scaling local artisans through the OTOP Next Gen program, where weavers, silversmiths and woodcarvers receive training in product development and intellectual property. Baguio's conversion of the Dominican Hill Retreat House into a dedicated heritage and creative site provides stalls for artisans who otherwise could not afford commercial rent.

Mentoring the Next Generation of Artisans

Ilao presents herself as a role model for women, especially mothers who want to build a better future for their families. She said women should not give up because mothers shape their children's stories and children learn values by watching their parents.

Ilao said children see their mother's hard work, perseverance and patience, and those qualities carry into their own lives as they grow up. Her message reflects how her craft has become a tool for both income and family values.

Baguio's broader creative strategy aims to turn traditional crafts into sustainable products for wider markets. The city's Ibagiw Creative Festival, funded by the city and the DTI, works as a marketplace and competition that elevates local crafts. Baguio has also passed the Baguio Creative City Ordinance as part of its effort to move beyond temporary fairs toward a lasting creative economy.