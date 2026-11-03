Bagaforo Praises Peaceful BARMM Election Chief Minister Macacua Elected

Bishop Bagaforo lauds the peaceful BARMM election where Abdulraof Macacua was elected chief minister, marking a historic step for the peace process in the region.

In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo publicly commended all involved stakeholders for ensuring that the recent elections were conducted in a peaceful and democratic manner. This significant event took place on Friday, marking a pivotal moment for the region as the members of the first regular BARMM parliament convened for their inaugural session to elect the region's new leadership.

Historic Peace Step in BARMM

During this crucial first session, Abdulraof Macacua was successfully elected as the new chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. The voting process revealed that Macacua secured 51 votes, decisively defeating the former chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, in the race for the highest executive office in the region. This outcome signifies a clear mandate from the newly constituted parliament for Macacua to lead the region's governance moving forward.

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Bagaforo, who serves as the chairman of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Interreligious Dialogue, expressed his strong support for this democratic transition. He welcomed Macacua's election and characterized the event as a historic step for the ongoing peace process in the region. His remarks underscore the importance of this democratic exercise in fostering stability and unity among the diverse communities within the BARMM.

CBCP-ECID Welcomes Leadership Transition

The bishop specifically lauded the Moro Islamic Liberation Front for facilitating this peaceful and democratic transition from the transitional administration to the current regular government. Previously, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was administered by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, which served as an interim body. The shift to a regular parliament and elected officials represents a major milestone in the implementation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao framework.

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The CBCP-ECID also recognized the critical role played by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in ensuring that this leadership transition was both peaceful and orderly. This acknowledgment highlights the organization's commitment to democratic principles and non-violent governance during a sensitive political period. The commission viewed this smooth transfer of power as a testament to the maturity of the region's political institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the CBCP-ECID, Bagaforo stated that they express their full support and solidarity with the new Bangsamoro government and parliament. This declaration of support aims to encourage the newly elected officials to govern with integrity and focus on the welfare of the people. It also signals the continued engagement of religious leaders in the political and social development of the region.

Bagaforo further emphasized that the Church will continue to walk alongside Muslim brothers and sisters, Indigenous peoples, and all communities in the region. He described this partnership as one based on dialogue, friendship, and the common work of building a just and lasting peace. This commitment reflects the broader mission of interreligious dialogue to promote social cohesion and mutual understanding among different faith groups.

The election of the chief minister and the establishment of the first regular BARMM parliament are seen as key achievements in the broader peace agreement. These developments are expected to contribute significantly to the long-term stability and prosperity of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. The involvement of various stakeholders, including religious groups and political organizations, has been instrumental in ensuring that the process remains inclusive and respectful of all voices.

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As the new government begins its term, the focus will likely shift towards implementing policies that address the historical grievances and developmental needs of the region. The peaceful nature of the election sets a positive precedent for future political transitions in the area. It demonstrates that democratic processes can be effective tools for resolving conflicts and building a shared future among diverse populations.

The recognition of this peaceful election by prominent figures like Bishop Bagaforo adds weight to the legitimacy of the new administration. It also serves as an encouragement to other groups in the region to engage constructively in the political process. The emphasis on dialogue and friendship as means to achieve peace continues to be a guiding principle for the Catholic Church and its partners in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

In conclusion, the successful election of Abdulraof Macacua marks a new chapter in the history of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. With the support of various stakeholders and a commitment to democratic values, the region is poised for a period of growth and reconciliation. The ongoing dialogue between religious leaders and political entities will likely play a crucial role in sustaining this momentum and ensuring lasting peace for all communities involved.