BAFTA Awards: 'The Brutalist' and 'Conclave' Share Top Honors

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) saw no single film dominate, with “The Brutalist” and “Conclave” each taking home four awards. Adrien Brody won best actor for his role in “The Brutalist,” while Mikey Madison earned best actress for “Anora.” Zoe Saldaña won for “Emilia Pérez,” which also won best film not in the English language. Kieran Culkin was recognized for “A Real Pain,” and Warwick Davis received the BAFTA Fellowship for his lifetime achievements.

At a ceremony where no film dominated, " The Brutalist " equaled the awards tally of " Conclave ," scooping four trophies, including best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody . Mikey Madison won the best actress prize for Brooklyn tragicomedy "Anora.

” “Conclave,” which stars Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal corralling conniving clergy as they elect a new pope, beat “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “Emilia Pérez” and Bob Dylan biopic “Supporting performer prizes went to Kieran Culkin for “A Real Pain” and Zoe Saldaña for “Emilia Pérez,” which also won the award for best film not in the English language. The film’s director, Jacques Audiard, has condemned those comments, but in his acceptance speech thanked Gascón along with her co-stars Saldaña and Selena Gomez.Stars including Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Ariana Grande, Lupita Nyong’o, Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan walked the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the awards, known as BAFTAs. The British prizes will be watched for clues about the Oscar race. The ceremony kicked off with its kilt-wearing host, Scottish actor David Tennant, leading the audience in a rousing singalong of The Proclaimers’ anthem “I’m Gonna be (500 Miles).” Madison won the female acting trophy for her powerhouse performance as an exotic dancer entangled with a Russian oligarch’s son in “Anora.” She beat Gascón, Demi Moore for body-horror film ““You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and an ally and I implore others to do the same,” she said. Brody beat competition from Fiennes, Chalamet, who plays the young Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” Grant for the horror film “Brody, who plays a Hungarian-Jewish architect in the postwar United States, said “The Brutalist” had a powerful message about the need to treat others humanely.“The Brutalist” also won prizes for its cinematography and musical score. Saldaña won for her role as a lawyer who helps the title character in “Emilia Pérez” transition to a woman and out of a life of crime. She called the film “the creative challenge of a lifetime.” Culkin’s award came for “A Real Pain,” about odd couple cousins on a trip to explore their roots. The film’s writer and co-star, Jesse Eisenberg, took the BAFTA for best original screenplay. “I’d like to share this with my wife, who didn’t come because she didn’t think I’d win,” Eisenberg quipped. Animated caper “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” won awards for best animated feature and best family and children’s film.Most BAFTA winners are chosen by 8,000 members of the U.K. academy of industry professionals, with one — the Rising Star Award —- selected by public vote from a shortlist of nominees. This year’s winner was David Jonsson, star of high finance TV drama series “Industry” and London rom-com “Rye Lane.” The prize for best British debut went to Rich Peppiatt, director of Irish-language hip-hop drama “Kneecap.” “Willow” and “Return of the Jedi” actor Warwick Davis received the academy’s top honor, the BAFTA Fellowship, for his screen career and work to create a more inclusive film industry. The 3-foot, 6-inch (1.1-meter) actor founded a talent agency for actors under 5 feet tall, because, he said, “short actors weren’t known for their talent, just their height.” “This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me — and I’ve been in ‘Star Wars,’” Davis said as he accepted his award





