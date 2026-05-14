Bacolod City Distributes Nine Million Pesos to Sprout Program Beneficiaries and Launches Solar Streetlight Initiative

Bacolod City handed out nine million pesos to farmer, fisherfolk and senior citizen groups under the Sprout Program, while also allocating funds for solar lighting and CCTV in three barangays, underscoring its commitment to food security, waste reduction and climate resilience.

The Bacolod City Government handed out a total of nine million pesos in financial assistance to five beneficiary organizations as part of the Sustainable Program for Resilient and Optimum Urban Transformation known as the Sprout Program .

The distribution took place during the City Development Council meeting at the Bacolod City Government Center on Tuesday May 12 2026. The Sprout initiative is designed to empower marginalized groups such as farmers, fisherfolk and senior citizens by reducing dependence on external food supplies and promoting Good Agricultural Practices. Mayor Greg Gasataya led the ceremony and explained that the allocation comes from the city’s twenty percent Development Fund and is intended as an investment in community self‑sufficiency.

He emphasized that the program also aims to cut the amount of waste that ends up in the sanitary landfill while supporting broader environmental and civic goals. In addition to crop production, the program incorporates bio‑waste recycling and the creation of stable market channels for agricultural produce, ensuring a sustainable pathway from cultivation to commerce.

Thirteen associations were identified for financial aid under the flagship effort coordinated by the Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office and the City Planning and Development Office. The Federation of Homeowners Association Inc. received three million pesos for community greening projects. The Bacolod City Integrated Small Farmers Federation Inc. was allocated one point five million pesos, while the Bacolod City Fisherfolks Federation Inc. obtained one million pesos.

The Senior Citizen Association of Purok San Dionisio Inc. and Gardenville Homeowners Association Inc. each received one hundred thousand pesos to support localized urban farming initiatives. Judy Ginson, president of the Small Farmers Federation, expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the funds will enable the purchase of machinery and inputs that will modernize farming practices.

She highlighted that in Alangilan the organization plans to invest in farming equipment and seedlings to accelerate land preparation and planting, thereby increasing efficiency for the city’s farmers. Alongside the Sprout grants, the city began distributing Annual Investment Program shares to three barangays: Barangay 18, Alangilan and Villamonte. The allocated resources will fund the installation of solar streetlights and closed circuit television cameras in strategic locations, bolstering energy conservation and public safety efforts.

Mayor Gasataya described the financial assistance as tangible proof of the city government’s dedication to climate risk mitigation and economic empowerment for its residents. The combined initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to sustainable urban development, waste reduction, food security and community resilience





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Bacolod Sprout Program Financial Assistance Sustainable Agriculture Climate Resilience

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