Filipino International Master Mark Jay Bacojo drew with Michael Concio Jr. in the final round to win the AQ Prime International Open Chess Championship with 7 points and earn his second GM norm.

Filipino International Master Mark Jay Bacojo won the AQ Prime International Open Chess Championship after drawing with fellow Filipino IM Michael Concio Jr. in the ninth and final round on Monday night at the UP Asian Institute of Tourism building in Quezon City.

The 20-year-old Far Eastern University psychology student finished with 7 points, securing the championship and the champion's purse worth P305,000 in the event backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and WR Chess. Bacojo's victory came after a pair of draws on the top boards. On board 2, Paulo Bersamina held top-seeded Macedonian Grandmaster Evgeny Romanov to a draw, while Bacojo drew with Concio on board 1.

Also read 7 Filipinos in tight, epic race for AQ International Open Chess Championship crown

Bacojo Breakthrough After Series of Events

The win marked a breakthrough for a local talent after three consecutive international chess events hosted by the country in November. Indian IM Shrivatri Anuj topped the 7th Asean+ Individual Chess Championship held Nov. 2 to 10 at Amorap Adventure Park in Sinacaban town. In the Misamis Occidental International Chess Tournament held Nov. 10 to 17 at the same place in Northern Mindanao, 17-year-old GM Chakraborty Mayank led a sweeping 1-2-3 Indian finish.

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Bacojo, who placed third in the 6th Asean chess championship last year to become an outright IM, pocketed over P300,000 for winning the championship. He also gained his second GM norm in the AQ Prime tilt. His run included an upset win over GM Romanov in the third round and an upset draw opposite GM Mayank in the fourth round.

He earned his first GM norm after a solid third-place finish in an international tournament in Moscow, Russia early last year. In the penultimate round, Bacojo outlasted Russian IM Miroslav Vlasenko and Filipino IM Christian Gian Karlo Arca before facing Concio in the final round. With 6.5 points before the last round, Bacojo needed only a draw against Concio because of his high tiebreak score.

Final Round Standings and Results

He finished with 7 points, while Romanov ended with 6 points after being held by Bersamina. Mayank, whose bid for another title finish was stalled by Romanov, rebounded with a final-round victory over compatriot Candidate Master Sai Surapaneni Chidvilash to secure second place. He finished with 6.5 points and took second after a superior tiebreaker over Romanov, who settled for third. Rey Urbiztondo, who facilitated the international chess events in Northern Mindanao with the full support of Misamis Occidental Gov.

Henry Oaminal Sr., said hosting the tournaments benefits young Filipino players. Holding three successive international chess events in November alone in partnership with the National Chess Federation of the Philippines is really beneficial to the campaign of young Filipino chess players who will gain substantial experience, rating points and even outright titles, Urbiztondo said.

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Urbiztondo Praises Benefits for Players

Among them Bacojo who is really determined to do better after placing third for his direct IM title in the 6th Asean plus last year, he added. Rounding out the top 12 winners from 46 entries were IM Concio, Bacojo's only conqueror GM Nguyen Duc Hoa from Vietnam, and IM Bersamina, all with 6 points. FIDE Master Ganbat Tenguundalai of Mongolia also finished with 6 points.

IM Arca, untitled Filipino Jerish John Velarde, IM Vlasenko, Filipino FM Christian Mark Daluz and GM Nikhil P Shyaam from India each had 5.5 points. Bacojo's victory capped a strong performance that included wins over Vlasenko and Arca in the penultimate round, following his earlier upset results against Romanov and Mayank. The champion's prize of P305,000 was the biggest of Bacojo's young career, adding to his growing list of achievements in international chess.