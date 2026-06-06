Back-to-School Shopping Surge Meets Challenges: Discounts Draw Crowds but Rain and Online Rivals Slow Sales

Shoppers in Davao and Iloilo flock to stores for discounted school supplies, while rainy weather and online competition drag sales in Dagupan and Baclaran. The DTI inspects prices to ensure fair practices.

Shoppers across the Philippines are flocking to stores offering discounted school supplies as the back-to-school season begins, but varying weather conditions and competition from online sellers are creating an uneven retail landscape.

In Davao City, a store known for heavy discounts saw large crowds. A staff member noted that parents with a budget of only 1,000 pesos can buy a substantial amount, including folders, intermediate paper, and notebooks. The store has implemented sales on numerous items to attract budget-conscious families.

Meanwhile, in downtown Iloilo City, stores are also crowded as consumers take advantage of lower prices. School uniforms are among the best-selling items, with high school uniforms priced between 580 and 600 pesos depending on size, a minimal increase of about 10 pesos from last year. Vendors emphasize that keeping prices low is crucial for sales; high prices scare away customers who simply inquire and leave without buying.

However, not all areas are benefiting from the shopping rush. In Dagupan City, some stores continue to face sluggish sales despite discounted prices on school supplies. The onset of the rainy season has dampened foot traffic, as wet conditions discourage shoppers. A similar situation is reported by vendors in Baclaran, a major commercial district.

According to another report, school supply vendors in Baclaran express concern over slow sales, attributing the slump to rainy weather and the growing dominance of online sellers. One vendor predicts that unsold stocks will remain because many customers now prefer to order online. The muddy, flood-prone areas also contribute to losses, as shoppers avoid visiting physical stores.

To address these challenges, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque conducted an inspection in Baclaran on Saturday to ensure compliance with the DTI's school supply price guide. The inspection revealed that as of June 6, some school supply prices in Baclaran were actually lower than those in malls.

For example, an eight-piece crayon set was priced at 35 pesos compared to the mall price of 41 pesos. Roque noted that consumers now have numerous options, both physical and online, making it impractical for sellers to raise prices because they risk being left with unsold inventory. The DTI continues to monitor prices to protect consumers and ensure fair trade practices.

Overall, the back-to-school shopping season reflects a mixed retail environment where discounts attract some buyers but weather and digital competition hinder others





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School Supplies Discounts DTI Online Competition Rainy Season

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