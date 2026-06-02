Babysitter's False Abduction Claim Leads to Discovery of Infant's Murder in Philippines

A babysitter's report of a child's abduction by two men unraveled when police found no evidence of such men, leading instead to a confession that the infant was murdered in her care, with the child's sibling allegedly involved in the fatal injury.

A 26-year-old woman reported to authorities on May 29 that an 11-month-old child she was babysitting had been abducted by two men, one claiming to be the infant's father.

According to her initial statement, the men took the child, carried it on a shoulder, covered it with a black jacket, and left. However, an investigation uncovered contradictions: CCTV footage showed no such individuals, and the infant's mother, who was abroad, confirmed the father was in a province and that the child had been under the care of the woman's cousin's wife. When police revisited the residence, the woman hesitated to open the door.

Upon entry, officers noted a foul odor. Confronted, the woman broke down, admitted the child was upstairs, and disclosed a horrific sequence: the victim's five-year-old sibling had allegedly slammed the infant's head against a wall on May 29. She then placed the body in a plastic bag and sealed it inside a sack. The case, initially filed as kidnapping, has now evolved into a murder investigation, with the woman as the primary suspect.

The incident underscores grave failures in child care and the complexities of initial police reports versus forensic evidence





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