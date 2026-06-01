AzRalph Fans Gather for Grand Event; AZ Teases "The Secrets of Hotel 88" and Shares Siargao Getaway

Aubrey Carampel's report on 24 Oras details a grand fan event attended by AzRalph supporters from across the Philippines. AZ Martinez and Ralph de Leon expressed gratitude to fans, recreated PBB moments, and discussed upcoming projects including The Secrets of Hotel 88. AZ also revealed Siargao as a vacation spot with Alden and Nadine.

The recent gathering, covered by Aubrey Carampel on "24 Oras" this Monday, was elaborate in both setup and program, drawing AzRalph supporters nationwide. Many attendees arrived in costumes reminiscent of Sari, AZ's character from their series, showcasing the depth of fan engagement.

During the event, AZ expressed heartfelt gratitude: "Thank you, thank you for being with us every step of the way, for being with us through 'yung mga ups and downs.

" She continued in a mix of English and Tagalog, emphasizing the fans' steadfast presence: "Whether we're happy or hindi ay nandiyan pa rin kayo kaya maraming, maraming salamat. " Ralph de Leon echoed these sentiments, struggling to articulate the fans' significance: "Hindi ako makahanap ng tamang salita na makaka-describe kung gaano kayo ka-importante sa aming dalawa at kung gaano talaga namin pinapahalagahan 'tong buong pamilya na 'to.

" This exchange highlighted the mutual appreciation between the stars and their followers, framing the event as a celebration of collective journey. Beyond the reunion, AZ Martinez and Ralph de Leon recently visited the Pinoy Big Brother house with former housemates, recreating iconic moments that resonated with viewers. In other updates, AZ teased upcoming episodes of "The Secrets of Hotel 88," a series featuring Ralph as Martin.

She revealed that numerous plot twists are unfolding: "Ang dami nang nag-u-unfold, sobra," adding her curiosity about audience reactions: "Curious din ako makita 'yung comments nila about each secret na nag-u-unfold.

" This anticipation builds excitement for the narrative developments in the show. AZ also shared personal vacation insights, naming Siargao as one of her preferred escapes. She recounted a recent trip with Kuya Alden and Ate Nadine, describing them as incredibly fun to be around: "Siargao is one of my escape.

'Yun 'yung vacation ko talaga and then kasama sila Kuya Alden, si Ate Nadine, sobrang fun nila ka-eksena. " This glimpse into her downtime balances her professional commitments, offering fans a more intimate perspective on her life outside of showbiz. Overall, the news covers fan interactions, upcoming projects, and personal moments, painting a picture of AZ and Ralph's active presence in entertainment and their ongoing connection with their audience





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Azralph Fan Event AZ Martinez Ralph De Leon The Secrets Of Hotel 88 PBB Siargao

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