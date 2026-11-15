Aznar Shipping to buy two vessels and build shipyard, targets Dec. 18 IPO

Aznar Shipping Corp. plans to acquire two more vessels and develop its own shipyard using proceeds from a targeted Dec. 18 listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange, as it launched a new Bacolod-Dumangas route.

Aznar Shipping Corp. plans to acquire two additional vessels and develop its own shipyard using proceeds from a planned initial public offering (IPO), the Cebu-based company said, as it targets a Dec. 18 listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

The company launched its newly acquired vessel, MV Manoling 7, on the Bacolod-Dumangas route at a media briefing on Saturday, Nov. 14. The route connects Bredco Port in Bacolod City and the Port of Dumangas in Iloilo. Aznar Shipping is targeting a Dec. 18 listing on the PSE, subject to regulatory and exchange requirements.

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Aznar Shipping IPO Proceeds Allocation Plans

It plans to offer up to 1 billion primary common shares at a maximum indicative price of P0.67 apiece, potentially raising up to P670 million in gross proceeds. The company expects to receive approximately P633.81 million in net proceeds after estimated offer expenses, based on its preliminary prospectus. It had earlier estimated net proceeds at P640.86 million.

Of the net proceeds, P498.17 million, or 78.6 percent, is earmarked for fleet expansion; P90.63 million for shipyard development; and P45 million for general corporate purposes. Earlier figures were P503.71 million for fleet expansion and P91.64 million for shipyard development. Fleet expansion and general corporate allocations will be used in the first half of 2027, while shipyard spending is scheduled for the second half.

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The company intends to use the fleet expansion allocation to acquire two additional vessels by the second quarter of 2027. Aznar Shipping President and CEO Kyle Alexander C. Aznar said the additional vessels will allow the company to increase sailing frequency and accommodate higher passenger and cargo volumes. The company said it may still pursue expansion using internally generated funds if the IPO is delayed. We are more than capable of still doing it.

Company Proposes New Shipyard Development

Maybe not as fast as being a public company. But definitely, we cannot stop growing, Mr. Aznar said. The proposed shipyard is intended to reduce the company reliance on third-party facilities for vessel maintenance and dry-docking. The prospectus identifies Danao City and the municipality of Medellin in Cebu as potential locations, with negotiations for the property targeted for completion in the second half of 2027.

The facility is expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2028. Mr. Aznar said having its own yard would give the company greater control over maintenance and reduce downtime. Right now, we are using third-party dry-docking slots. I would say it is not the best situation.

I do not have control over my maintenance. I do not have control over the availability. And I do not have control over the quality, Mr. Aznar said. He added: Because for me, in this industry, time is really money.

So you can just imagine how much money is lost if I do not depart, if I do not operate for even just a day. Mr. Aznar said the company prefers sites where it is already operating. We are looking at Danao, and Medellin in Cebu. But land prices in Cebu are quite expensive.

So, we are open to looking at places where land might not be as expensive like Leyte, Negros, or even Panay, he said. The planned investments come as the company reported stronger financial results. Its preliminary prospectus showed revenue of P210.99 million in the first half of 2026, up 110 percent from P100.59 million in the same period last year. Net income more than doubled to P53.19 million from P20.85 million.

Aznar Shipping Reports Strong Financial Growth

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to P103.12 million from P52.41 million. Cargo transport accounted for approximately 85.6 percent of revenues in the first half, compared with 90.71 percent for full-year 2025, as the contribution from passenger transport increased, according to the preliminary prospectus. Mr. Aznar said the company had not seen a decline in cargo volumes despite higher fuel prices and global tensions.

The logistics sector has been very resilient, even amidst the economic crisis, even amidst the fuel price increase, even amidst the global tensions. We have not seen a dip in any of our cargo volume, he said. The newly launched Bacolod-Dumangas service began operating on Oct. 19 with a soft launch before its official launch on Saturday. The 2,337-gross-ton roll-on/roll-off vessel operates between Bacolod City and the Port of Dumangas in Iloilo.

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The route spans about 16 nautical miles, with a crossing time of approximately two hours each way. Manoling 7 makes four trips daily, with two departures from each port, and can carry around 30 to 35 trucks. The service currently caters exclusively to rolling cargo. The vessel carries goods such as agricultural products, consumer items, fuel and construction materials.

Mr. Aznar said the route was developed in response to demand from customers using the company Tabuelan-Escalante service, particularly those whose shipments continue to Iloilo. With the volume that I am seeing now, we are actually above target with our capacity, he said, referring to the route target capacity utilization of about 80 percent. The launch of our Bacolod-Dumangas service expands Aznar Shipping presence into an important trade corridor connecting the Negros and Panay Islands.

By deploying on this route, we are bringing additional capacity to support the movement of vehicles and goods between two of Western Visayas major economic centers, Mr. Aznar said. The new service forms part of the company strategy to strengthen short-haul inter-island routes by improving sailing frequency, route convenience, and port accessibility. It brings Aznar Shipping network to five major inter-island routes and 10 regular ports of call across Cebu, Leyte, Panay and Negros.

Firm Maintains Optimism for December Listing

Aznar Shipping currently operates 10 vessels, including Melrivic 7 and Manoling 7, which were acquired this year. It provides inter-island passenger and cargo transportation services in the Visayas and Mindanao. Mr. Aznar said the company remains optimistic about proceeding with its planned IPO in December despite sluggish market conditions. It depends on the regulators.

But if you ask us here in the company, if everything, if all the regulators give their approval, yes, we are still optimistic about it. We still plan for Dec. 18, he said. The listing is planned on the PSE Small, Medium and Emerging Board under the proposed trading symbol ALX, subject to remaining regulatory approvals and final offer terms. Mr. Aznar said the shipping industry continues to benefit from seasonal demand.

Third and fourth quarters of the year, they are good months for the shipping industry. It is peak season for us. And then December, you have Christmas and then New Year. And also, I think, leading up towards December, a lot of goods are being moved because of the Christmas season.

We are looking forward to the rest of the year, he said.