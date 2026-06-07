Ayalaland Logistics Prioritizes Operational Stability Amid Cold Chain Expansion

Ayalaland Logistics Holdings Corp. is focusing on stabilizing operations at its cold chain facilities while continuing to expand its network with new warehouses in key growth areas. The company recently opened two ALogis Artico facilities in Laguna and Cebu, and construction is underway for a new site in Vermosa, Cavite. Management stresses that ensuring existing facilities run efficiently is the immediate priority before further scaling. The expansion supports rising demand for modern cold chain infrastructure as supply chains become more sensitive to temperature control requirements.

AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. is focusing on stabilizing operations across its cold chain facilities even as it continues expanding its network with warehouses in key growth areas.

The company's strategic approach balances current operational excellence with future growth, ensuring that its temperature-controlled logistics network remains reliable and efficient. According to Chief Operating Officer Patrick John C. Avila, the immediate priority is to work on stabilizing the operations of the existing facilities before pursuing further expansion. This statement was made on the sidelines of an event last week, underscoring the company's commitment to solidifying its foundation before scaling.

The company has recently opened two ALogis Artico cold storage facilities in Laguna and Cebu, marking a significant step in its expansion into temperature-controlled logistics. These facilities are part of a broader strategy to support the increasing demand for modern cold chain infrastructure, driven by the growing sensitivity of supply chains to temperature control requirements.

The expansion into key growth areas such as Laguna and Cebu reflects AYALALAND Logistics' focus on strategic locations that serve major economic hubs and export corridors. In Laguna, the ALogis Artico Santa Rosa facility offers 4,000 pallet positions in cold storage rooms maintained at temperatures as low as -17°C. It also includes processing rooms, dry storage space, and blast freezing capacity, making it a comprehensive solution for businesses requiring temperature-sensitive storage and processing.

Meanwhile, in Cebu, the ALogis Artico Consolacion facility, which opened in September 2024, can accommodate 6,000 pallet positions. It features multiple cold storage areas ranging from 5°C to -25°C, along with processing rooms. This facility is registered with several government agencies, including the Board of Investments, National Meat Inspection Service, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and Bureau of Plant Industry, ensuring compliance with national standards for food and pharmaceutical safety.

These registrations highlight the company's commitment to meeting rigorous regulatory requirements, which is essential for serving industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature-sensitive goods. Construction continues for an ALogis Artico facility in Vermosa, Cavite, which is part of Ayala Land's estate in the province. This new facility is targeted for completion later this year and is expected to add about 5,000 pallet positions once operational.

The Vermosa site represents another strategic addition to the company's network, enhancing its capability to serve the growing market inCALABARZON and surrounding regions. While expansion remains a key part of the company's long-term plans, management emphasized that the immediate focus is on ensuring that existing facilities operate efficiently and reliably before scaling further. This prudent approach aims to build a robust operational foundation, minimize risks, and maintain high service standards as the network grows.

The company's cold chain network has grown steadily in recent years, with facilities designed to support a wide range of products that require strict temperature control. By balancing stabilization with expansion, AYALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. positions itself as a leader in the Philippine cold chain logistics sector, ready to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic market





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Ayalaland Logistics Cold Chain Alogis Artico Temperature-Controlled Logistics Warehouse Expansion

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