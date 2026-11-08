AYALALAND Logistics Net Income Rises 9% to P73 Million in Nine Months

AYALALAND Logistics Holdings reports a narrowed net income decline to nine percent for the first nine months, driven by strong cold storage and industrial lot leasing performance.

AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) has reported a consolidated net income of P73 million for the first nine months of the year, marking a significant stabilization in its financial performance. This nine-month earnings figure represents a narrowed year-on-year decline of nine percent, a substantial improvement from the ninety percent drop recorded during the first half of the year. The company delivered its best quarterly result in the third quarter with a net income of P62 million, supported by revenue recognition from industrial lot sales and sustained leasing activities.

Nine-Month Financial Results and Recovery Drivers

The logistics and industrial property developer attributed the improved third-quarter results to progress in securing tenants and sustained demand for industrial properties. Previously, the company had reported a net income of P11.0 million for the six months ended June, down sharply from P105 million in the same period in 2025. This earlier decline was driven by a forty-four percent drop in industrial lot sales and a six percent decrease in commercial leasing revenues. However, the third quarter demonstrated a clear upward trend, helping to mitigate the overall annual loss.

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ALLHC President and CEO Robert Lao stated that the sequential improvement in third-quarter net income reflects strong progress in securing key tenants across the leasing business. He emphasized that the company is capitalizing on continued demand for its industrial lots despite a challenging market backdrop. This strategic focus on tenant acquisition and property demand has been central to the corporation's ability to stabilize its earnings profile amid broader economic headwinds.

Cold Storage and Leasing Revenue Performance

The company's recurring leasing business generated P1.6 billion in revenues during the first nine months, representing a nine percent increase from the previous year. Cold storage operations posted the strongest growth within this segment, with revenues surging seventy-six percent to P355 million. This significant increase was supported by higher facility utilization rates and contributions from newly integrated facilities, specifically Artico Iloilo and Artico Urdaneta.

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Dry warehouse leasing revenues also saw growth, increasing by five percent to P585 million. This performance reflects stable operations and improved occupancy rates across the company's warehouse network. In contrast, commercial leasing revenues were down seven percent to P646 million, continuing to reflect softer retail market conditions that have impacted the broader commercial real estate sector. These divergent trends highlight the varying performance across different segments of ALLHC's portfolio.

Industrial Lot Sales and Future Outlook

Industrial lot sales contributed P903 million in recognized revenue during the period, which is down nineteen percent from the previous year. Despite the decline in recognized revenue, reservations for industrial lots rose twenty-three percent to P1.3 billion. This increase in reservations indicates potential revenue contributions in succeeding quarters, suggesting that current sales pipelines are strengthening even if immediate recognition has slowed.

AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp., which is majority owned by Ayala Land Inc., announced that it will continue to focus on improving cold storage utilization and increasing industrial land take-up as it enters the final quarter of the year. Robert Lao noted that the company remains focused on stabilizing and strengthening its overall portfolio. The company's shares on Friday closed unchanged at P1.09 each, reflecting market reactions to the mixed but generally stabilizing financial data.