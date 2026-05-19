Ayala Malls Expands Trinoma Shopping Mall with New 40,000-Square-Meter Building

Ayala Malls, the property developer responsible for Trinoma and other BEST malls, is expanding the Trinoma shopping mall. The new building being added is called The Exchange at Trinoma. It connects directly to the Unified Grand Central Station. This will help increase commuter flows and support the mall's long-term growth.

Ayala Malls is extending its Trinoma shopping mall in Metro Manila, north with a new 40,000-square-meter retail and office wing. The new building , The Exchange at Trinoma , is attached directly to the Unified Grand Central Station, enabling increased commuter streams and supporting long-term retail expansion along the northern corridor of the capital.

It provides brands with high-visibility locations and is the only mall in Quezon City associated with the MRT-3, MRT-7, and LRT-1 train lines. The site also links to UV Express vans, bus terminals, and point-to-point shuttle services. According to Ayala Malls chief operating officer Paul Birkett, the expansion reflects strong and consistent demand from both retailers and consumers.

They plan to improve transport connectivity, tenant mix, and the customer experience to make Trinoma even more relevant and profitable in the long term. Opening in 2026, The Exchange at Trinoma will function as an intermodal hub with trans connections. The expansion will include approximately 12,000 square meters of retail space, 4,000 square meters of office space, and a dedicated parking and transit terminal.

The government aims to complete both the Coordinated General Transbay Terminal (CGTS) and the MRT-7 line by 2027. Before the opening, Ayala Malls improved the mall's Activity Center, enhanced its design, expanded open garden spaces, and expanded its dining options. Key Coffee, Chili's, and Cibo are planned to open soon, supported by major improvements in visitor dwell time and stronger retail performance





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Ayala Malls Trinoma New Building The Exchange At Trinoma High-Visibility Locations Intermodal Hub Coordinated General Transbay Terminal MRT-7 Line

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