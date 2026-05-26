Ayala Malls adds The Exchange wing to link Trinoma with upcoming Grand Central rail hub

The new forty thousand square metre wing will connect the north avenue mall to the Unified Grand Central Station, bringing together MRT three, MRT seven, LRT one and the Metro Manila subway, while adding retail, office and transport facilities.

Ayala Malls is set to transform the north avenue shopping centre into a vibrant mixed use hub with the addition of a new wing called The Exchange .

The project adds roughly forty thousand square metres of built space and will directly connect the mall to the Unified Grand Central Station, a major multimodal transport node that will bring together the MRT three, the MRT seven, the LRT one and the Metro Manila subway. By linking the retail complex to the rail network the development aims to create a seamless travel experience for commuters and shoppers alike, allowing passengers to step off a train and walk straight into shops, eateries and office areas without having to cross busy streets.

The Exchange will also feature a dedicated terminal for buses, vans and other public transport services, further expanding the range of options for people moving around the capital region. The new wing is planned to open its doors later this year and will house twelve thousand square metres of retail space together with four thousand square metres of office space.

In addition to the commercial component, the project includes extensive parking facilities and a modern pedestrian bridge that will link the mall to the various rail lines at the Unified Grand Central Station. The design is reminiscent of the One Ayala development in Makati which also integrates a transit hub with retail and office functions, but the scope of The Exchange is larger because it serves as a common transfer point for several rail corridors.

Once the MRT seven and the full underground station are completed, foot traffic through the mall is expected to rise dramatically, giving the retailer a steady flow of visitors throughout the day. Construction of the Unified Grand Central Station has faced a series of setbacks since groundbreaking in 2017.

After the original contractor was dismissed a year ago, Light Rail Manila was appointed as the new contractor and work is now progressing toward a target opening in the second quarter of 2027. The MRT seven line is also under construction and is slated to commence operations in the second quarter of next year.

With both rail projects moving forward, the integration of The Exchange with the transport hub will make the north avenue mall a key node in Metro Manila's evolving mobility network, promising greater convenience for commuters and new commercial opportunities for businesses





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Ayala Malls The Exchange Unified Grand Central Station MRT Seven Transit Oriented Development

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