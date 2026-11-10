Ayala Land Sets 2027 Strategy Focused on Growth, Capital Recycling, and Balance Sheet Discipline

Ayala Land Inc. has outlined its 2027 strategic roadmap anchored on three pillars: growth, capital allocation, and returns. The company targets earnings growth at twice the pace of GDP and plans P30 billion to P40 billion in capital recycling.

Ayala Land Inc. has outlined its strategic roadmap for 2027, centered on targeted expansion, active capital recycling, and balance sheet discipline. The real estate giant said its priorities are anchored on three pillars: growth, capital allocation, and returns.

The plan was detailed in a news release on Wednesday. The company president and CEO, Anna Ma. Margarita Dy, said the strategy involves making deliberate choices about growth, capital deployment, and shareholder value.

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Expansion Strategy Centers on Leasing

"Our focus is on making deliberate choices about where we grow, how we deploy capital, and how we deliver value to our shareholders," Dy said. "These choices will help us build a more resilient business and sustain earnings growth over the long term," she added. Double-digit expansion in commercial leasing, led by the shopping mall business, sits at the core of Ayala Land's growth strategy.

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The company said its retail expansion builds on almost 200,000 square meters of new gross leasable area opened in late 2026, including The Exchange at TriNoma. Another 50,000 square meters is scheduled for completion in 2027 across Arca South, Parklinks, and Park Central Plaza. In property development, Ayala Land said it is pursuing a disciplined execution path backed by P30 billion in planned project launches. The residential strategy prioritizes developments outside Metro Manila priced below P20 million.

It is supported by scheduled unit deliveries totaling 13,000 units across key projects including Gardencourt Residences and Parklinks North Tower. Driven by commercial leasing momentum, Ayala Land aims to accelerate earnings growth to twice the rate of national gross domestic product. To support this target, the firm said commercial leasing is projected to contribute over 60 percent of total company earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). This establishes recurring income as the enterprise's main earnings driver.

Capital Recycling and Balance‑Sheet Discipline

On capital allocation, Ayala Land plans to execute P30 billion to P40 billion in capital recycling initiatives through AREIT infusions, receivable sales, and strategic asset monetization. The company added that it is maintaining strict balance sheet guardrails, setting a base case to hold total debt flat and directing any excess capital recycling proceeds toward debt reduction.

"By aligning capital deployment with high-return opportunities and expanding our recurring asset base, we are positioning Ayala Land to deliver sustainable value across market cycles," Dy said. The CEO emphasized that these choices will help the company build a more resilient business and sustain earnings growth over the long term. The strategic roadmap is designed to guide the company through 2027 and beyond.