AWES 2026 Manila: Women Driving ASEAN Economic Integration

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations Women Economic Summit 2026 convenes in Manila to discuss how female leadership fosters regional innovation and inclusive economic growth for the bloc.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations Women Economic Summit 2026 convened in Parañaque on Tuesday, focusing on the critical role of inclusivity in shaping the future economic landscape of the region. Held under the theme Weaving the Asean Future: Women Driving Innovation, Integration and Inclusion, the event brought together key stakeholders to discuss how female leadership can drive systemic change across Southeast Asia.

Philippines Hosts 2026 Women Economic Summit

The Philippines is currently holding the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for this year, positioning the country to lead major diplomatic and economic discussions. The summit serves as a precursor to the larger Asean Summit and Related Summits, which are scheduled to take place from November 15 to 17, 2026. This strategic timing allows the Women Economic Summit to directly influence the broader agenda of regional integration and policy development.

Also read DOH Davao Honors Local Government Units with Platinum Awards at Pasidungog 2026

Habi Philosophy Drives Regional Unity

Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, president of the Women's Business Council Philippines and chairman of the AWES 2026 ways and means committee, explained that the summit's theme draws inspiration from a beautiful Filipino word: Habi, which means weave. She emphasized that just as every thread in a fabric possesses its own unique strength, color, and purpose, women across different Asean nations bring distinct cultural experiences and strengths to the table. When these diverse elements are woven together, they create a structure that is stronger, more beautiful, and more enduring than any single thread could achieve alone.

This metaphorical weaving process aims to build a region that is not only innovative and inclusive but also competitive and resilient. Bosch-Ong noted that while the countries involved may have different histories and strengths, their collective unity allows them to tackle shared challenges and opportunities with greater effectiveness, ultimately creating a more robust economic bloc for all member states.

Advertisement

Economic Multiplier Effects of Female Leadership

Rhoda Castro-Caliwara, the chairman of the AWES 2026 summit management committee and overall chairman of WomenBizPH, highlighted the profound economic ripple effects that occur when women achieve success in business. She argued that the benefits of female entrepreneurial success extend far beyond the individual woman, reaching her family and community before ultimately bolstering national economies. This cascading effect suggests that empowering women is not just a social imperative but a critical economic strategy for sustainable growth.

Caliwara stated that the future she hopes to build through this summit is one where women's economic participation is not merely encouraged through rhetoric but is made possible through tangible opportunities. By focusing on real-world access to markets, capital, and leadership roles, the summit aims to dismantle barriers that have historically limited female contribution to the gross domestic products of Asean member states.

Strategic Goals for Next Year's Summits

As the Philippines chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the outcomes of this Women Economic Summit are expected to inform the policy discussions leading up to the main summit in November. The focus on integration and inclusion is designed to ensure that women are active architects of the region's future rather than passive beneficiaries of development. Stakeholders view this event as a crucial step toward establishing frameworks that support women in driving innovation and competitiveness across borders.

The emphasis on weaving together the strengths of different nations suggests a move toward more collaborative trade and business practices that prioritize gender equity. By establishing strong networks during this two-day event in Parañaque, participants are laying the groundwork for long-term structural changes that will benefit the broader Asean economic community in the years to come.

Advertisement

With the main Asean Summit approaching in mid-November 2026, the discussions held during this women-focused gathering are likely to set the tone for how economic integration is viewed through the lens of inclusivity. The summit serves as a vital platform for aligning national efforts with regional goals, ensuring that the voice of women is central to the dialogue on the future of Southeast Asia.