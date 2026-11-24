Autowise Ventures launches the Avatr 12 electric sedan in the Philippines. Prices start at P3.93 million, featuring Huawei technology and a 94.5kWh battery.

Avatr Ventures has officially introduced the Avatr 12 electric sedan to the Philippine market as its flagship model. The vehicle joins the fully electric Avatr 11 and the series-hybrid Avatr 07 in the brand's local lineup. This launch marks a significant expansion for the joint venture between Changan, Huawei, and CATL. The brand aims to establish a presence in the growing luxury EV segment through premium design and advanced technology.

Pricing Structure And Market Positioning

Avatr 12 enters the local market with three distinct variants and specific price points for each. The entry-level L1 RWD variant is priced at P3.93 million. The mid-spec L2 AWD variant is priced at P4.39 million. The top-of-the-line L3 AWD variant stickers for P4.54 million. These prices include more bells and whistles for the highest trim level.

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Avatr made its debut at Solaire Entertainment City to showcase this vehicle lineup. Autowise Ventures handles the distributorship for the brand in the region. The company leverages the specific expertise of its parent partners. Changan provides the vehicle production foundation. Huawei contributes operating systems and technology. CATL handles the battery development.

Exterior Design And Physical Dimensions

The Avatr 12 shares the same design language as its taller stablemates in the lineup. It features a UFO-inspired front fascia with swooping LED lights that contour the bumper. Slim LED taillights and a retractable rear spoiler complete the rear profile. Illuminated emblems and hidden door handles add a premium touch to the exterior.

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The sedan features a fastback silhouette for a sporty overall look. It distinguishes itself by eliminating the rear window entirely. This design choice replaces traditional glass with cameras and a digital rearview mirror. The car is listed as a full-size sedan with specific dimensions.

The length measures 5,020mm and the width is 1,999mm. The height is listed at 1,460mm. The wheelbase measures 3,020mm. The curb weight on the RWD variant is rated at 2,220kg. The AWD variants weigh 2,360kg. The base and mid-spec variants sit on 20-inch aluminum alloys. The top-spec variant uses 21-inch aluminum alloys.

Interior Technology And Cabin Features

Inside the cabin, large screens take up most of the dashboard area. A 35.4-inch 4K display spans the upper dash to serve as the driver's instrument panel. The center stack features a 15.6-inch touchscreen. This display is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The second row gets a 6.6-inch armrest control panel.

The seats are upholstered in Nappa leather. They feature heating, ventilation, and massage functions. The first-row seats add a memory function. They also offer fully reclining zero-gravity seats with leg support. All variants get suede roof trim and dynamic ambient lights. Dual-temperature A/C controls are standard across the board.

Owners also receive a panoramic glass roof. This roof has UV resistance, heat insulation, and intelligent dimming capabilities. Some extra features include heated side mirrors with memory functions. The doors feature soft-close mechanisms with frameless windows. Acoustic door glass is also included for noise reduction.

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Powertrain Specifications And Performance

The Avatr 12 has a fully electric powertrain. It utilizes a 94.5kWh ternary lithium battery. The RWD variant features a single permanent-magnet synchronous motor. This motor delivers 308hp and 370Nm of torque. The 0-to-100kph time for this variant is 6.7 seconds.

The AWD variants use an induction asynchronous motor on the front axle. They use a permanent-magnet synchronous motor on the rear axle. The combined output is 570hp and 650Nm of torque. The AWD variants accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 4.0 seconds. Range is listed at 610km for the RWD variant. The AWD variants have a range of 565km.

Charging is facilitated by a CCS2 port. Using a 240kW fast charger, the car tops up from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes. It goes from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes. Charging at home with an 11kW charger takes 11 hours for a full charge. The car supports vehicle-to-load functions with a 3.3kW output.

Advanced Features And Driver Assistance

Driving modes include Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Custom. The top-of-the-line variant gets an exterior sports package. This package adds aggressive aero trim and blacked-out accents. It also includes air suspension with continuous damping control. These features enhance the dynamic driving experience.

Interior convenience features include two 50W wireless phone chargers. The second row has a USB-A, USB-C, and 12v charging port. The driver can use remote parking assist. Automatic parking assist is also available. An around-view monitor aids in easy parking management. These technologies support the brand's tech-focused image.