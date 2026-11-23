Avatr launches the 07 range-extended SUV in the Philippines. Prices range from P2.99 million for the L1 RWD to P3.46 million for the Limited Edition AWD model.

Avatr has officially introduced its entry-level midsize SUV, the Avatr 07, to the Philippine market as part of a growing trend in the local premium electric vehicle sector. The brand operates as a joint venture between Changan Automobile, Huawei, and CATL, combining automotive manufacturing with advanced technology and battery expertise. This new model represents the first range-extended electric vehicle in the local lineup, offering consumers a distinct alternative to pure battery-electric options.

Avatr 07 Model Variants and Pricing Structure

Avatr 07 pricing in the Philippines is structured across three specific variants, reflecting different drivetrain configurations and equipment levels. The entry-level L1 RWD variant is priced at P2,990,888. For those requiring all-wheel drive capability, the standard L2 AWD variant carries a price tag of P3,210,888. The most exclusive option is the L2 AWD Limited Edition, which is available for P3,460,888. These figures establish the 07 within the premium segment of the Philippine automotive landscape.

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Exterior Design Features and Physical Dimensions

The Avatr 07 exterior adopts a sporty and futuristic aesthetic, highlighted by a UFO-inspired front fascia. Large LED strips outline the bumper, complementing slim LED lights positioned at the top corners. The rear design features slim horizontal taillights paired with a continuous brake-light bar, while the sloping roofline creates a coupe-like silhouette. Additional design elements include flush door handles and camera-based side mirrors.

Physical dimensions for the Avatr 07 measure 4,825mm in length, 1,980mm in width, and 1,620mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,940mm. The vehicle rides on 20-inch or 21-inch wheels depending on the specific variant. Buyers can choose from four exterior paint options: Cotton White, Andes Gray, Mineral Black, and Damson Metallic.

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Interior Technology and Cabin Configuration

The Avatr 07 interior is dominated by a 35.4-inch digital instrument panel that spans the entire dashboard width. A 15.6-inch central touchscreen runs Huawei's Harmony OS and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The octagonal steering wheel features four-way power adjustment and memory functions. Convenience features include a 50W wireless phone charger, two cupholders, and multiple USB connectors.

Audio systems vary by variant, with the RWD model equipped with a 16-speaker setup and the AWD variant featuring a 25-speaker Meridian system. All seats utilize microfiber PU leather and offer power adjustability. The front row includes four-way power lumbar support along with heating and ventilation. Rear passengers benefit from heated seats, a foldable armrest with a control panel, and a boss key to adjust the front passenger seat for increased legroom.

Powertrain Specifications and Performance Metrics

As a range-extended electric vehicle, the Avatr 07 utilizes a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine to function as a generator for its electric motors. The L1 RWD variant employs a single motor delivering 310hp and 333Nm of torque, achieving a zero-to-100kph time of 7.1 seconds. This model offers a fully electric range of 207km and a combined range of 932km.

The L2 AWD variant utilizes dual motors to produce 495hp and 595Nm of torque, accelerating from zero to 100kph in 5.5 seconds. The AWD model provides a pure electric range of 197km and a total combined range of 900km. Both variants are powered by a 39kWh battery that supports charging from 30% to 100% in 25 minutes via a 120kW fast charger. Standard 6kW charging completes a full cycle in seven hours. The system also includes vehicle-to-load functionality with a 3.3kW power output.

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Suspension Setup and Driver Assistance Systems

The Avatr 07 chassis utilizes double wishbone suspension at the front and multi-link suspension at the rear. The AWD variants are further equipped with air suspension to enhance ride comfort. Safety and driver-assist technologies rely on a network comprising millimeter-wave radar, 11 HD cameras, and 12 ultrasonic radars.

These sensor arrays enable features such as automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, and lane-change assist. The cabin also features 64-color ambient lighting with animation, a panoramic sunroof, and frameless door windows with multi-layer soundproof glass. Interior color options include Glacier Caramel and Tinted Shadow.