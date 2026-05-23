Autoplay Subatasing Kalokohan ng Bureau of Customs nasa Port of Manila

Susunod esena isang public auction ng suntukan na sakyanan na makitang-ubibig ng Bureau of Customs pinipili sa Port of Manila. Ang pagsubaserya ay natayong makikita iti privada para sa mga palakas silangan pag-uusapan ng mga autostomodong mga mainit kong mahihiralangan.

Napulo ug tulo ka mga luho nga sakyanan ang nakatakdang ipang-subasta sa sunod semana, sumala sa Bureau of Customs - Port of Manila niadtong Biyernes, Mayo 22, 2026.

Sa usa ka post sa social media, gianunsyo sa bureau nga ang public auction pinaagi sa sealed bidding ipahigayon karong Mayo 29, 2026, sa alas-10 sa buntag sa buhatan sa BOC. Gikatakda usab ang usa ka public viewing para sa mga interesadong mo-bid karong Mayo 25-26, 2026 sa sama nga dapit.

Ang mga sakyanan nga ipang-subasta mao ang Lexus ES (2019), Jeep Wrangler (2021), Toyota Alphard (2019), Land Rover Range Rover (2021), BMW X6 (2023), Mercedes Benz AMG GT (2021), ug Mercedes Benz S680 Maybach (2023). Ibaligya usab ang Land Rover Range Rover (2023), Bentley Continental (2022), Rolls-Royce Cullinan (2021), Rolls-Royce Phantom (2022), Ferrari SF90 Stradale (2022), ug McLaren Senna (2021).

Ang uban pang mga sakyanan nga dako og bili mao ang Ferrari SF90 Stradale (P33,264,550.94), Rolls-Royce Phantom (P32,568,291.46), Rolls-Royce Cullinan (P22,952,093.07), Ug Bentley Continental (P18,439,617.22). / PN





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Vehicle Auction BOC Subatasing Private Vehicles For Sale New Vehicles For Sale Pre-Owned Vehicles For Sale

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