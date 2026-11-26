Automotive Finco Corp announces the filing of condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30 2026, with full reports available on SEDAR+.

Automotive Finco Corp has officially announced the filing of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements covering the nine-month period that concluded on September 30 2026. This regulatory disclosure marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing transparency efforts and provides investors and market participants with a detailed view of its financial performance during this specific timeframe.

Company Profile and Sector Focus

Automotive Finco Corp operates as a specialized finance company that focuses exclusively on the auto retail sector. Unlike diversified financial institutions, the company maintains a strict strategic focus on this niche market. Its primary operations are centered around its significant interest in Automotive Finance Limited Partnership, which serves as a core component of its business model and revenue generation strategy.

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In addition to its established holdings in Automotive Finance Limited Partnership, the Company retains the flexibility and strategic intent to pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities. These potential ventures will continue to be concentrated specifically across the broader auto retail sector, allowing the organization to capitalize on growth trends and liquidity needs within automobile dealership networks and related services.

Reporting Details and Data Availability

The newly filed documents include condensed interim consolidated financial statements specifically for the nine months ended September 30 2026. These statements provide a summarized yet comprehensive overview of the company's assets, liabilities, equity, income, and cash flows during this reporting period. The data is structured to allow for quick analysis of year-to-date performance against previous fiscal periods.

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Alongside the financial statements, the Company has made available the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) document. This supplementary report offers critical context regarding the numbers presented in the financial statements, providing insights into operational results, liquidity, and capital resources. Both the financial statements and the MD&A can be accessed by interested parties on the Company's SEDAR+ profile, which is located at www.sedarplus.ca.

Regulatory Disclaimers and Market Context

It is important to note that this news release is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination within the United States. The release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States, adhering to strict jurisdictional regulations. This disclaimer ensures that the information is targeted appropriately toward relevant Canadian and international markets outside of U.S. jurisdiction.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider have explicitly stated that they do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This standard disclaimer places the burden of verification on investors and analysts who choose to rely on the provided information for decision-making purposes. The company assumes full responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the disclosed financial data.

Industry Developments and Executive Leadership

While Automotive Finco Corp focuses on the auto retail sector, broader financial industry movements continue to evolve. In a separate but related development within the global finance sector, Bernard Frenay has been appointed as the new CEO for the Dexia Group. This leadership change at Dexia reflects ongoing shifts in executive management within large international financial institutions, highlighting the dynamic nature of corporate governance in the banking and finance industry.

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Simultaneously, technology solutions for finance teams are advancing, with new distinctions being drawn between workflow software and account review software. For large international finance teams, the separation of close orchestration from account analysis, justification, and control in 2026 represents a significant operational trend. These technological advancements aim to improve efficiency and accuracy in financial closing processes, complementing the fundamental reporting activities undertaken by companies like Automotive Finco Corp.