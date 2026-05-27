Authorities Raid House in Angeles City Over Rumors of Senator Bato Dela Rosa Hiding

Joint police and NBI operatives raided a house in Angeles City early morning on May 15, acting on reports that Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa was hiding there. The operation was coordinated with local officials and conducted peacefully, but no official statement has been released. Dela Rosa faces an ICC arrest warrant over the Duterte drug war.

Joint operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and local police raided a house in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City following reports that Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa was allegedly hiding there.

Barangay Balibago chairman Joseph Ponce said authorities coordinated with him around 5:30 a.m. before carrying out the operation at a house inside Diamond Subdivision owned by a certain Lakay Cariño, whom he identified as the maternal uncle of actor-turned-senator Robin Padilla. Ponce said he immediately sent barangay officials, including village watchmen and barangay peacekeeping personnel, to witness the operation. Around 6 a.m., they entered the house of Lakay Cariño because they suspected that Senator Bato was there.

According to Ponce, authorities allegedly based their suspicion on reports that Dela Rosa may have transferred to Cariño's pickup truck after leaving the Senate on the dawn of May 14. Ponce said Cariño had informed him last week that CIDG personnel had been making inquiries within the subdivision. Cariño, who serves as Ponce's security consultant and is also president of the senior citizens group in Barangay Balibago, reportedly left for Manila days before the raid.

Around 6:30 a.m., about 16 vehicles carrying CIDG, NBI, and PNP personnel were seen leaving the subdivision. Ponce noted that the operation was orderly and peaceful, partly because it was early morning and residents of Diamond Residence Subdivision helped maintain calm.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the operation or confirm whether the raid was connected to efforts to locate Dela Rosa, who is facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign. The ICC has been investigating the bloody war on drugs that killed thousands of mostly poor suspects, with Dela Rosa being a key figure as former national police chief.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant earlier this year, prompting Dela Rosa to go into hiding. Senate President Francis Escudero has called for calm, stating that any arrest should follow legal processes. The Philippine government has consistently denied ICC jurisdiction, arguing that domestic courts are sufficient.

Meanwhile, the CIDG has not commented on the operation, but sources indicate that they acted on intelligence reports. Lakay Cariño, the homeowner, has declined to speak to media. The raid has sparked political tensions, with some senators questioning the legality of the operation. The incident underscores the ongoing conflict between the Philippine government and the ICC over the drug war killings.

As the search for Dela Rosa continues, authorities are expected to conduct more operations. The Angeles City police have increased patrols in the area. Residents expressed surprise at the early morning activity but said they appreciate the professional conduct of the operatives. This raid is one of several recent attempts to locate and apprehend Dela Rosa, who has been elusive since the ICC warrant was announced.

His supporters claim the charges are politically motivated. The government maintains that it will cooperate with international bodies but within the bounds of national sovereignty. The outcome of this operation remains unclear, as no public statement has been made about any arrests or findings at the raided house. The CIDG and NBI are expected to release a joint statement soon.

The barangay chairman stated that he is awaiting official communication. The incident has drawn attention to the broader issues of international law and state cooperation. As the story develops, more details are expected to emerge. The Philippine public remains divided over the drug war and the ICC intervention.

This raid represents a significant moment in the ongoing legal and political battle. The authorities involved have been praised for their professionalism, but questions remain about the legal basis of the operation. Senator Dela Rosa's legal team has indicated they will challenge any arrest. The situation continues to evolve, and further updates are anticipated





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Philippines ICC Dela Rosa Raid Drug War

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