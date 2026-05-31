Authorities Arrest Smuggler, Seize P320,000 Worth of Cigarettes in Lanao del Norte

Authorities in the Philippines have arrested a 26-year-old man and seized P320,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte.

Authorities in the Philippines have arrested a 26-year-old man and seized P320,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte.

The operation was conducted by the police on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte. According to Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, the arrested individual, identified as alias Abu, was driving a three-wheeled vehicle known as a 'Bao-Bao' when he was flagged down by the operatives for inspection. Upon inspection, several boxes of alleged smuggled cigarettes were found in plain view at the back of the vehicle.

The driver failed to present any valid documents or proof of legal transport for the cigarettes. Abu was brought to the Linamon Municipal Police Station for proper disposition, while the confiscated cigarettes and the vehicle are currently under the custody of the Lanao del Norte 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs for further action.

The police director emphasized the importance of sustained checkpoint operations in preventing the proliferation of illegal and untaxed products in the province. He also reiterated the commitment of the police to support government efforts against economic sabotage and to hold those violating the law accountable. The confiscation of the alleged smuggled cigarettes is seen as a significant victory for the police in their efforts to combat smuggling and ensure that those involved in such activities are brought to justice.

The operation is also seen as a testament to the effectiveness of the police's strategy in preventing the smuggling of goods into the province. The police have vowed to continue conducting regular checkpoint operations to prevent the smuggling of goods and to ensure that those involved in such activities are held accountable.

The confiscation of the smuggled cigarettes is also seen as a significant boost to the local economy, as it prevents the loss of revenue to the government due to the smuggling of untaxed goods. The police have also warned that they will continue to conduct regular operations to prevent the smuggling of goods and to ensure that those involved in such activities are brought to justice.

The police have also appealed to the public to report any information regarding the smuggling of goods to the authorities, in order to help prevent such activities and to bring those involved to justice





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Lanao Del Norte Smuggling Cigarettes Arrest Checkpoint Operation

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