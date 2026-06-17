Austria Defeats Jordan 3-1 in World Cup Group J Match

Austria made their first World Cup appearance since 1998 with a 3-1 victory over Jordan in a World Cup Group J match on Tuesday in Santa Clara, Calif. Marko Arnautovic scored on a penalty kick in the final minute of second-half stoppage time to seal the win for Austria. Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager made three saves for the victory. The match was a closely contested one with both teams creating chances. Jordan had several opportunities to take the lead but were unable to capitalize. Austria's defense was solid and they were able to hold off Jordan's attacks. The win for Austria was a significant one as they made their first World Cup appearance since 1998. It was a great team effort and they were able to come out on top. Jordan on the other hand will be looking to bounce back from this loss and continue to improve their performance. The match was a great display of football and both teams should be proud of their efforts. The World Cup is a prestigious tournament and both teams will be looking to make a deep run.

An own goal off a corner kick in the 76th minute broke a tie and Austria went on to defeat Jordan 3-1 in a World Cup Group J match on Tuesday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Romano Schmid and Marko Arnautovic scored, the latter on a penalty kick in the final minute of second-half stoppage time, for Austria (1-0-0, 3 points), making their first World Cup appearance since 1998. Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager made three saves for the victory. Jordan entered the tourney No. 63 in the FIFA world rankings and winless in their previous five matches (0-3-2), but gave No. 24 Austria (4-0-1 in the same stretch) all they could handle.

The deciding goal came just after the second-half hydration break. Marcel Sabitzer's corner from the left wing glanced off the head of defender Yazan Al-Arab and into the far side netting. Arnautovic clinched it from the penalty spot after Jordan's Saleem Obaid was called for a handball while sliding to try and block a shot.

Austria appeared to break the tie in the 67th minute, when Arnautovic spun and put the ball into the net from about 5 yards out following a goalmouth scramble after Jordan goalie Yazeed Abulaila misplayed a corner kick. After a video review, it was determined the ball went off the arm of Austria's Stefan Posch before falling to Arnautovic, and the goal was disallowed. Olwan tied it at 1-all in the 50th minute.

Noor Al-Rawabdeh stole the ball and immediately sent a pass to Olwan at midfield. Olwan drove down the left wing, cut slightly toward the center of the field once he got to the top of the penalty area and put a right-footed shot from 15 yards off the far post and into the net. Austria opened the scoring in the 20th minute.

They worked the ball to Xaver Schlager at the top left corner of the penalty area, and he sent a pass back to Schmid in the middle of the field. Schmid took one touch and launched a 22-yard shot from the top of the semi-circle above the penalty area into the upper right corner of the net, leaving Abulaila no chance. Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager made three saves for the victory.

The match was a closely contested one with both teams creating chances. Jordan had several opportunities to take the lead but were unable to capitalize. Austria's defense was solid and they were able to hold off Jordan's attacks. The win for Austria was a significant one as they made their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

It was a great team effort and they were able to come out on top. Jordan on the other hand will be looking to bounce back from this loss and continue to improve their performance. The match was a great display of football and both teams should be proud of their efforts. The World Cup is a prestigious tournament and both teams will be looking to make a deep run.

The match was a closely contested one with both teams creating chances. Jordan had several opportunities to take the lead but were unable to capitalize. Austria's defense was solid and they were able to hold off Jordan's attacks. The win for Austria was a significant one as they made their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

It was a great team effort and they were able to come out on top. Jordan on the other hand will be looking to bounce back from this loss and continue to improve their performance. The match was a great display of football and both teams should be proud of their efforts. The World Cup is a prestigious tournament and both teams will be looking to make a deep run.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Austria Jordan World Cup Group J Marcel Sabitzer Marko Arnautovic Alexander Schlager Yazan Al-Arab Saleem Obaid Stefan Posch Xaver Schlager Noor Al-Rawabdeh Olwan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran team arrive in US for World Cup opener as the two nations reach peace dealLOS ANGELES/TIJUANA, Mexico — Iran’s soccer team arrived in the United States for the first time at this World Cup on Sunday, landing at Los Angeles International Airport and holding a press conference on the same day that a peace deal between the two nations was announced.

Read more »

US Hospitals Prepared to Respond to Potential Ebola Cases During 2026 World CupUS infectious disease experts say the risk of a traveler infected with Ebola arriving in the US during the 2026 World Cup is low but not zero, and US hospitals are ready to respond.

Read more »

Sweden smashes five past Tunisia in World Cup opener - BusinessWorld OnlineMONTERREY, Mexico — Sweden’s Yasin Ayari scored two sensational goals and Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres also got on the scoresheet as they cruised to a 5-1 World Cup Group F victory over Tunisia on Sunday.

Read more »

Anti-regime protesters gather outside Iran's World Cup match in Los AngelesHundreds of anti-regime protesters gathered outside the stadium in Los Angeles where Iran will take on New Zealand in their opening game of the 2026 World Cup on Monday. The protesters waved the flag used by Iran before the 1979 Islamic revolution and chanted slogans denouncing the national side, which they insist is a propaganda tool for Tehran.

Read more »