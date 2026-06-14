Australia Upsets Turkey 2-0 in Group D Debut at 2026 World Cup

Australia defeats Turkey 2-0 in their first group match, securing a lead with goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe while defending stoutly against Turkish attacks.

Australia achieved a surprising 2-0 victory over Turkey in the opening match of Group D during the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in Vancouver, a result that dashed the hopes of the Turkish side returning to the world stage after a 24-year absence.

The match was dominated by the Australians, who strategically utilized their solid defence and efficient attack to outmaneuver a Turkish team that attempted to exert control through possession and continuous pressure. The win places Australia in second place in their group, trailing only the United States following their 4-1 triumph over Paraguay. The first goal came early, with Nestory Irankunda displaying pace and precision.

Irankunda chased a pass from Paul Okon-Engstler down the left flank, then cut inside to deliver a low finish into the left corner past the gliding footwork of Turkish defender Uğurcan Cakır. Three minutes later, a Turkish attempt to equalise created a moment of danger. Abdulkerim Bardakci turned a tidy shot from the edge of the box, but goalkeeper Patrick Beach redirected the ball onto the post with a fantastic fingertip save that preserved the lead.

The Australians capitalised on a subsequent loose ball when Connor Metcalfe struck a powerful shot from distance, connecting with a rebound from the last defender to secure the second goal in the 75th minute. Turkey's 21‑year‑old playmaker Arda Güler, who had carried much of the offensive responsibility for his side, was unable to overcome the disciplined Australian defence.

Güler began the offensive push with an early shot that struck the crossbar, and he later fired a volley into the top corner that was stopped by Beach. While Turkey controlled much of the early possession, the Australians' focus on a compact shape and collective defensive effort stifled the Turkish attacks, especially after key players were effectively marked down the field.

The match showcased Australia's tactical flexibility, as they struck on the break and utilised space on the flanks to anchor their victory. The result is a momentous start for Australia, signalling their competitive edge as they explore the potential of an unexpected group top placement.





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