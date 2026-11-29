Anthony Albanese's Labor party faces defeat in Victoria as the Liberal-National coalition wins power. The election result signals voter discontent with cost of living pressures and inflation.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Labor party have suffered a severe electoral setback in the state of Victoria. The Liberal-National coalition secured a decisive victory in the state's lower house elections on Sunday. This outcome marks the first time in twelve years that conservatives have taken control of the government in Australia's second-most populous state. The result serves as a significant warning sign for the federal Labor government.

Collapse of Labor and Coalition Rise

With more than half of the ballots counted, data confirms the Liberal-National coalition won a majority of seats in the legislative assembly. Media projections indicate that the Labor party could drop to become the third-largest faction in the lower house. The Greens, a left-wing political group, are now positioned ahead of Labor in terms of seat count. Liberal senator James Paterson described the outcome as a stunning and catastrophic rejection of the party after over a decade in power. This loss in Victoria, traditionally a bellwether state, places immense pressure on the national leadership.

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First Female Premier and Debt Plan

Natalie Wilson becomes the first Liberal woman to serve as the premier of Victoria. The Australian Financial Review has referred to this position as Australia's toughest job due to its political complexity. Wilson immediately outlined an economic plan focused on fiscal responsibility. She pledged to implement measures totaling Aus$20 billion, which equals approximately $13 billion USD. These measures are designed to reduce Victoria's national debt, which remains the highest in the country. A central component of this strategy involves the controversial privatization of the state sewerage system.

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Voter Anger and Economic Pressure

Incumbent Labor Premier Ben Carroll lost his own seat during the election rout. He called Wilson to concede defeat a few hours after polling stations closed. The defeat reflects widespread public anger regarding the rising cost of living across Australia. Approval ratings for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have dropped to record lows in recent polls. Economic conditions remain strained due to persistent inflationary pressures. The central bank recently raised interest rates to an eighteen-year high. This decision was driven by the prolonged war in the Middle East and ongoing economic instability.

One Nation Gains Political Ground

The election results also signal a breakthrough for the far-right One Nation party. This group is poised to win seats in the state legislature for the first time in its history. The party has transitioned from a fringe organization to one of Australia's most popular political forces. Its growth is fueled by broad discontent with the political status quo. Wilson thanked supporters by stating the people achieved the victory. She emphasized that the real work begins after the initial celebration, noting she will have coffee before starting her duties.