Australia Funds New Sexual and Reproductive Health Clinic in Davao as Part of Long‑Term Partnership

Australia's investment in a Davao City clinic supports gender‑equity and health security, aligning with the Respond program and marking the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The Australian Government has announced a substantial investment in sexual and reproductive health care in Davao City, Philippines, by establishing a new clinic operated by the Family Planning Organization of the Philippines (FPOP).

This project is embedded within Australia's broader development assistance portfolio to the Philippines, with a total value exceeding four billion pesos - equivalent to over one hundred and four million Australian dollars. The clinic's inauguration took place at the WH Vertex Building on Elpidio Quirino Avenue in the Poblacion District, where Australia's Deputy Head of Mission to the Philippines, Nicholas Kay, personally officiated the opening ceremony.

During the event, Kay emphasized the critical role of accessible, high‑quality sexual and reproductive health services in saving lives, lowering maternal and newborn mortality rates, preventing HIV transmission, and improving overall wellbeing for women and young people. He reaffirmed Australia's ongoing partnership and commitment to the Philippines, citing a longstanding dedication to shared health goals. The newly refurbished clinic will meet stringent accreditation requirements set by the Philippine Department of Health and PhilHealth, the national health insurance system.

By aligning with these standards, the health center aims to provide sustainable services that are both comprehensive and community‑driven. The clinic's integration into the local health infrastructure will allow for expanded outreach efforts and ensure that the benefits are accessible to the most vulnerable populations in Mindanao. The project is part of a larger regional initiative known as Respond - a collaborative program that expands access to rights‑based sexual and reproductive health services throughout the Indo‑Pacific region.

As part of Respond, Australia will contribute P232 million over a four‑year period to support projects like this clinic, reflecting a shared priority for gender equality, health equity, and the empowerment of women and girls. Since launching in August 2024, Respond has achieved significant milestones.

The program has already delivered more than one million sexual and reproductive health services, screened over 17,000 individuals for HIV, provided comprehensive sexuality education to nearly 60,000 people, and supported more than 40,000 survivors of sexual and gender‑based violence. Approximately 80 percent of those served belong to vulnerable or underserved groups, underscoring the initiative's focus on reaching those who historically face barriers to care.

The opening of the clinic in Davao is a key milestone in executing these objectives, offering a tangible example of how targeted investment can translate into improved public health outcomes. Deputy Head of Mission Kay's visit was part of a broader celebration marking the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Australia and the Philippines.

The tour included meetings with local officials, law‑enforcement personnel, military leaders, business stakeholders, and alumni of the Australia Awards Philippines program-all of whom play integral roles in promoting sustainable development across Mindanao. Australia continues to express its dedication to collaborative health security, inclusive economic growth, and the strengthening of people‑to‑people bonds across the region, hoping to build resilient communities that thrive on mutual support and shared values.

In summary, the Australian Government, through the Family Planning Organization of the Philippines, has supplied significant funding and technical expertise to establish a new sexual and reproductive health clinic in Davao City. This effort aligns with the country's strategic partnership under the Respond program and underscores Australia's long‑term commitment to advancing health equity and gender equality in the Philippines.





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australia Philippines Partnership Sexual And Reproductive Health Respond Program Davao City Clinic Gender Equality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Davao City Eyes Medal Haul in BIMP-EAGA Games with Rigorous Athlete SelectionDavao City sports officials outline plans for tryouts and athlete preparation ahead of the BIMP-EAGA Friendship Games in Malaysia, highlighting a focus on medal-contending performances in archery, athletics, badminton, esports, karatedo, and pencak silat.

Read more »

Death toll rises as Davao Region reports 12 fatalities in Mindanao earthquakeThe death toll in the Davao Region has risen to 12 following the powerful earthquake that struck large parts of Mindanao on Monday, according to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC 11) in its latest update on Wednesday. The agency also recorded 41 injuries and 13 missing persons.

Read more »

Sara Duterte visits wake of Rene Baterbonia in Davao CityVice President Sara Duterte visited the wake of student-athlete Rene Baterbonia at Ateneo de Davao University on Friday, June 12.

Read more »

Ateneo de Davao grants scholarships to Baterbonia siblingsMANILA, Philippines — In an effort to honor Rene Clert 'Bobet' Baterbonia's life, his alma mater Ateneo de Davao University, announced through its president Father Karel San Juan SJ, that it is giving Baterbonia's six siblings scholarships.

Read more »