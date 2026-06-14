Australia defeat Turkey 2 0 in World Cup opener as young striker Irankunda makes history

Australia opened Group D with a 2 0 win over Turkey in Vancouver, goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe securing three points. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach shone with eight saves, while Irankunda became the youngest Socceroo to score at a World Cup. Turkey dominated possession but failed to convert, leaving the side needing a result in its next match to stay in contention.

VANCOUVER British Columbia saw Australia open their World Cup campaign with a decisive 2 0 win over Turkey on Saturday night. The match unfolded at the newly built stadium in a crisp June evening while FIFA president Gianni Infantino observed from the sidelines.

Australian striker Nestory Irankunda and midfielder Connor Metcalfe each found the net, securing the Socceroos first three points and ending Turkey's long-awaited return to the tournament after a 24 year absence. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach was called into action early and recorded eight saves, including a reflex stop on a long range effort from Abdulkerim Bardakci in the first half. Beach earned the starting role over veteran Matthew Ryan after coach Tony Popovic made a surprising line‑up change before kick‑off.

Irankunda broke the deadlock in the 27th minute after a swift passing sequence that left him one‑on‑one with the keeper. He slipped a low driven shot past Beach as three defenders converged, and celebrated by punching the corner flag in a tribute to Australian legend Tim Cahill. At twenty years old the Watford forward became the youngest Socceroo ever to score at a World Cup, a record that underscored the youthful vigor of the side.

A minute after the opening goal the teams paused for a first‑half hydration break, after which Turkey pressed for an equaliser. Their effort was denied when Beach saved a powerful strike from Arda Guler, the 21‑year‑old Real Madrid midfielder who had not yet been born when Turkey last appeared on the world stage in 2002.

The Turkish side, coached by Vincenzo Montella, maintained a high level of possession - 72 percent according to match statistics - and outshot Australia nine to thirty, yet they could not find a way through a well‑organised Australian defence. In the second half Turkey introduced Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, but his impact was limited. Australia doubled their lead in the 75th minute when Connor Metcalfe pounced on a turnover by Ismail Yuksek and finished cleanly.

The goal provided the final nail in the coffin for a Turkish team that had entered the match with confidence after their captain Hakan Calhanoglu declared they possessed more qualities and talent. Irankunda replied that the remarks only added extra motivation for the Socceroos, who were determined to silence the critics. The result placed Australia top of Group D alongside the United States and Paraguay, while Turkey will need a result against the Americans to stay alive.

The Americans themselves opened their campaign with a convincing 4 1 victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles. Australia's win marks their sixth consecutive World Cup appearance and seventh overall, following a recent history that includes a loss to France in the 2022 opener, wins over Tunisia and Denmark, and a round of 16 exit at the hands of eventual champion Argentina.

Turkey, making their third World Cup appearance since 1954, will look to regroup after a disappointing debut but will carry the pride of reaching the tournament through a dramatic playoff win over Kosovo. Both teams now focus on their next group fixtures, hoping to advance to the knockout stage





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