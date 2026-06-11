Aurora Police: No Foul Play Found in Beach Resort Tragedy, Investigating Possible Negligence

Aurora Police spokesperson Police Major Lorena Bautista confirmed that investigators have found no indication of foul play in the tragic incident where several victims disappeared at a beach resort. She stated that the incident appears to have been an accidental drowning based on witness accounts, statements from responders, and other evidence gathered so far. However, authorities are still examining whether negligence on the part of organizers, the resort management, or other involved parties may have contributed to the tragedy.

Interviewed on GMA Network’s"On Record," Aurora Police spokesperson Police Major Lorena Bautista said investigators have so far found no indication of foul play and are continuing to look into possible negligence by organizers and other parties involved.

A lifeguard of the beach resort was informed of the situation at about 2:50 p.m. and immediately proceeded to the area identified by the coaching staff as the location where the victims had disappeared. At 3:15 p.m., the Dipaculao Police Station received a report from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) regarding the incident. Responding police officers arrived at the scene at around 3:25 p.m. and coordinated with rescuers who had already begun search operations.

Asked if there were delays in the rescue efforts, Bautista said responders immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other emergency measures as soon as the victims were recovered. Authorities have maintained that the incident appears to have been an accidental drowning based on witness accounts, statements from responders, and other evidence gathered so far. Witness, lifeguard, and responder accounts indicate that no ankle weights were worn by the victims during the incident, contrary to rumors circulating online, according to Bautista.

However, Bautista said investigators are still examining whether negligence on the part of organizers, the resort management, or other involved parties may have contributed to the tragedy. She declined to identify any"persons of interest" as the term is usually associated with criminal investigations. Team members have not yet provided statements and reportedly requested more time to recover from the traumatic experience before being interviewed.

Authorities are communicating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to clarify what happened. The local Philippine National Police (PNP) is also helping each other to clarify what happened





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Beach Resort Drowning Investigation Negligence Police Rescue Efforts Witness Accounts

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