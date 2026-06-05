Audi Unveils 1,001 HP Nuvolari Hypercar in Conjunction with F1 Return

Audi has revealed the Nuvolari, a limited-edition hybrid hypercar producing 1,001 horsepower, coinciding with its newly launched Formula 1 team. Named after the legendary Tazio Nuvolari, the car features a carbon-fiber body, a 4.0-liter V8 engine, three electric motors, and advanced torque vectoring. With a 0-200 km/h time of 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 350 km/h, only 499 units will be built at a price starting above £500,000.

Audi has returned to the world of Formula 1 for the first time since the 1930s, fielding its own works team. Capitalizing on the excitement generated by its F1 presence, the German automaker has unveiled a breathtaking new hypercar, the Audi Nuvolari , named in honor of the legendary Italian racing driver Tazio Nuvolari .

The car made its debut on the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix, an event synonymous with automotive glamour and engineering prowess, making the timing of the reveal particularly impactful. The Nuvolari is not just a concept but a genuine production vehicle, strictly limited to 499 units with a starting price just above £500,000 (over ₱40 million before taxes in the Philippine market). It will be exclusively left-hand drive, with deliveries to customers scheduled to begin in approximately one year.

This exclusive offering positions the Nuvolari as a significant new contender in the ultra-high-performance automotive segment. The technical blueprint of the Nuvolari follows the modern hybrid hypercar formula, combining a potent twin-turbocharged V8 engine with three electric motors for sophisticated torque vectoring and all-wheel drive. While the core architecture is shared with its Lamborghini cousin, the Temerario, Audi has implemented extensive modifications to imbue the Nuvolari with its own distinct character and performance signature.

The result is a vehicle with even greater power output. Performance figures are staggering: Audi claims a 0-200 km/h time of just 6.8 seconds, which shaves a full 2.2 seconds off the benchmark set by the Porsche 918 Spyder. The top speed is an asserted 350 km/h, dismissing any notion of an electronic limiter. Every aspect of the Nuvolari's construction reflects its racing-inspired ethos.

The entire bodywork is crafted from carbon fiber, a material Audi highlights is produced using Formula 1-style pre-preg methods. This involves layering woven carbon fiber mats, vacuum bagging, and curing in an autoclave. This precise process allows for complex shapes with optimally controlled rigidity and minimal weight, while also enabling a stunning, clear-coated naked carbon finish.

The carbon monocoque-like structure is mounted to an aluminum spaceframe, contributing to a dry weight of approximately 1,750 kg-slightly lighter than the Lamborghini Temerario despite a marginally wider track. At the heart of the Nuvolari is a mid-mounted 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine that revs to a dizzying 10,000 rpm and produces 800 horsepower. Achieving this requires engineering measures such as a short stroke and titanium connecting rods.

Supplementing this are three electric motors, each sourced from Yasa (a Mercedes-Benz subsidiary) and of the power-dense axial-flux type. One motor is integrated between the engine and transmission, while the other two drive the front wheels individually, each capable of up to 150 horsepower. The combined system output is rated at 1,001 metric horsepower.

The hybrid battery pack has a gross capacity of 7.3 kWh-larger than the Temerario's-while maintaining the same physical package, promising both greater sustained performance and improved efficiency. Regenerative braking can recover up to 3,800 kW, fed into the system. Stopping power matches the acceleration, provided by enormous 420 mm carbon-ceramic brake discs with ten-piston calipers. The braking system is-by-wire, allowing seamless integration between regenerative and friction braking and delivering a sophisticated, adjustable pedal feel.

Torque distribution is managed by Audi's "Quattro Predictive Ride" system. This technology uses torque vectoring via the electric motors, both for acceleration and deceleration, controlled by a real-time, computational model of available tire grip. The system employs a new generation of 3D inertial sensors to measure linear and angular acceleration across three axes, providing faster and more accurate data than existing systems.

Interestingly, while the Lamborghini uses adaptive dampers, the Nuvolari relies on passive dampers, which Audi's Chief Technical Officer Reuven Mohr states provide more consistent ride comfort and smoother wheel movement. The design language of the Nuvolari is a deliberate departure from the typical supercar aesthetic, which often features sharp lines, dramatic vents, and active aerofoil elements. Instead, Audi presents a monolithic form characterized by uninterrupted surfaces, clean edges, and a sense of solidity.

This approach is not merely stylistic; it is fundamentally intertwined with aerodynamic efficiency. The bodywork is sculpted to manage airflow with minimal appendages, although the full aerodynamic details are yet to be fully disclosed. The presence of the large, centrally-mounted exhaust outlets and the pronounced diffuser at the rear confirm its extreme performance intent. The design represents a bold statement, prioritizing purity of form and integrated airflow management over the visual drama of exposed components.

With the Nuvolari, Audi is not just launching a car; it is making a definitive statement about its technological capabilities and its renewed ambitions in top-tier motorsport. The hypercar serves as a rolling laboratory for innovations that will eventually trickle down to its road-going models. It directly leverages the expertise and publicity from its Formula 1 commitment, creating a powerful synergy between circuit supremacy and exclusive production machinery.

Priced at half a million pounds and limited to just 499 examples, the Nuvolari is aimed at a discerning clientele who value engineering pedigree and a tangible connection to the pinnacle of racing. It represents a bold entry into a fiercely competitive segment, challenging established names and showcasing Audi's ability to produce a world-class hypercar with a unique identity.

In summary, the Audi Nuvolari is a 1,001 hp hybrid hypercar that marks Audi's return to Formula 1 and serves as a technological flagship. It features a carbon fiber body, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, three electric motors, and a sophisticated torque-vectoring system called Quattro Predictive Ride. The design eschews typical supercar aggression for a monolithic, clean aesthetic. Limited to 499 units at a price exceeding £500,000, it is a left-hand-drive only model set for delivery in about a year.

It is a true testament to Audi's engineering ambition and a direct product of its F1 campaign





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Audi Nuvolari Hypercar Hybrid Formula 1 Tazio Nuvolari 1 001 Horsepower Quattro Predictive Ride Carbon Fiber Lamborghini Temerario Limited Edition Electric Motors Supercar

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