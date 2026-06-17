Audi A6 Allroad: A Modern Audi Look and More Power

The fifth generation of the Audi A6 Allroad has been given a ‘widebody’ for the first time, making it more powerful and striking than the A6 Avant it takes its base from. It’s 11cm wider and 34mm higher than the A6 Avant, thanks to Allroad-specific adaptive air suspension and wider tires. Other features include better all-wheel steering, body cladding, and lots more Audi-ness thrown in.

Audi ’s Allroad cars have long been the cooler offerings from its range, thanks to being ‘not being a massive SUV. ’ The fifth generation of the A6 Allroad , however, has been given a ‘widebody’ for the first time, making it more powerful and striking than the A6 Avant it takes its base from.

It’s 11cm wider and 34mm higher than the A6 Avant, thanks to Allroad-specific adaptive air suspension and wider tires. Other features include better all-wheel steering, body cladding, and lots more Audi-ness thrown in. The car also boasts a modern Audi look, with a good stance and a teethy, angry, lean appearance





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Audi A6 Allroad Widebody Powerful Striking Adaptive Air Suspension All-Wheel Steering Body Cladding Hybrid Electric Motor E-Range 2.0-Liter Turbopetrol Four-Pot 3.0-Liter V6 Diesel Belt Alternator Starter E-Motor Compressor Offroad Offroad+ Comfort Dynamic Stiffer Direct Agile Better Turning Radius Complex Brake Regen Virtual Cockpit Display Central Touchscreen Passenger Display Plush Sports Seats Excellent Acoustics Soft-Closing Doors Contrast Stitching Wood Practical

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