Atty. Gaby Opposes Selection of City Ordinance No. 1631 Due to Absence of Social Welfare Assistance amid Lapse in Anti-Mendicancy Law and Revocation of Same in the Future

Atty. Gaby Critical of City Ordinance No. 1631, Calls for Rehabilitation Assistance Instead of Legislation Against Indigence

Sa nakaraang "Ask Atty. Gaby" segment sa Unang Hirit, ipinaliwanag muna ni Atty. Gaby na umiiral ang City Ordinance No. 1631 sa Cebu City na ipinagbabawal ang panlilimos sa mga pampublikong lugar.

Layunin ng batas na magkaroon ng kaayusan at maiwasan ang pagdami ng mga namamalimos sa lansangan. Batay sa naturang ordinansang, may multang P1,000 at posibleng kulong o community service ang sinomang mahuhuli. Gayunman, hindi na bago ang ganitong batas dahil ilang dekada na ring umiiral ang Anti-Mendicancy Law o Presidential Decree 1563, na ipinagbabawal ang organized o "habitual" na pamamalimos. Pero mas nakatuon ang batas na ito sa rehabilitasyon at pagtulong, at hindi agad sa pagbibigay-parusa.

Mayroon na ring Republic Act 11291 o Magna Carta for the Poor, na hindi layon na ikulong ang mga mahihirap, kundi mabigyan sila ng intervention o assistance mula sa gobyerno – lalo na sa mga senior citizen o mga PWD.

"Of course, ayaw natin ang mga sindikato na gumagamit ng mga indigenous people, mga sanggol at mga PWD na nang-aabuso sa generosity at magandang asal ng mga tao para makakubra ng pera. Ang mga sindikatong ito, sila ang dapat lamang na arestuhin at ikulong agad," sabi ni Atty. Gaby.

"Ayaw din natin sa mga tao malakas naman ang katawan, pero ayaw magtrabaho at magbanat ng buto at mas gusto na lamang na umupo sa isang tabi at humingi ng limos," pagpapatuloy niya





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