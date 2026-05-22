ATP and WTA players to boycott Grand Slams over compensation

Top-ranked players Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have backed boycotting the Grand Slams if tournament organizers don't increase compensation, with players planning to reduce media appearances. The French Open organizers have bumped the prize money about 10%, but players claim their share dropped from 15.5% to 14.9%.

Players receive 22% of the revenue at standard ATP and WTA events, but they feel they are getting short-changed at an alleged 14.3% at the French Open .

In a form of protest, players are planning to reduce media appearances to 15 minutes at Friday's pre-tournament media day. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and No. 4 Coco Gauff, among other top players, backed boycotting the Grand Slams if tournament organizers don't adhere to their request of increased compensation. Players and their representatives are scheduled to meet Friday with tournament organizers. Mauresmo said she is willing to have a discussion and believes a resolution can be achieved.

The French Open organizers bumped the prize money about 10%. The French Open pot was $72 million, an increase of $6,161,462.00 from last year.

However, players claimed their share dropped from 15.5% in 2024 to 14.9% projected in 2026. The singles champions at Roland Garros this year will each receive $3,254,902, an increase of $290,622.50 over last year





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Players Boycott Grand Slams Grand Slams Boycott Compensation French Open Prize Money Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff

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