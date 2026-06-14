Aton Ini! Risa for 6 Movement Launches in Western Visayas to Boost Hontiveros 2028 Presidential Bid

Over 1,500 supporters gather in Iloilo City to launch a regional campaign for Senator Risa Hontiveros' potential 2028 presidential run, emphasizing early grassroots mobilization and principled leadership.

More than 1,500 people from Western Visayas converged on Iloilo City on June 13 to formally launch Aton Ini! Risa for 6, a regional movement supporting Senator Risa Hontiveros potential presidential bid in 2028.

The event at La Paz Plaza gathered youth groups, transport sector representatives, local officials, and supporters from Panay and Guimaras. Organizers described it as the formal kickoff of the campaign in the region, aimed at building early grassroots momentum. Mardi Mapa-Suplido, former chief operating officer of the Aboitiz Foundation Inc., underscored the importance of starting early, drawing lessons from the 2022 presidential campaign of former Vice President Leni Robredo.

We had a good candidate in 2022 but we lost because we started too late. If we want a good leader, we cannot campaign just a few months before election day, not even one year. We need to begin as soon as possible, she said. The movement seeks to address what Mapa-Suplido described as a governance crisis fueled by corruption.

She emphasized that good governance requires a democratic leader with integrity, intelligence, and courage. The regional launch followed the June 4 unveiling of the broader Risa Na! movement at the UP Bahay ng Alumni in Quezon City. Mapa-Suplido noted that the campaign was brought to Western Visayas because Hontiveros traces her roots to Aklan province. Former Magdalo Party-List Representative Gary Alejano stressed that the movement is not solely about supporting Hontiveros but also about promoting principled leadership.

As a former soldier, we understand the values of leadership. A leader who will not abandon you in tough times because lives are at stake. It is clear for us whom to support in 2028. We choose to stand with Hontiveros, he said.

Alejano highlighted the need for leaders who prioritize the welfare of the people over personal or political gain. The event featured speeches from various sectoral leaders, cultural performances, and a pledge of commitment from attendees. Organizers plan to expand the movement to other regions, aiming to replicate the model of early, community-based campaigning. The support for Hontiveros reflects a growing desire among Filipinos for alternative leadership amid dissatisfaction with current political dynamics.

The movement intends to focus on issues such as healthcare, education, and anti-corruption, aligning with Hontiveros long-standing advocacy. Volunteers will conduct house-to-house visits, organize town hall meetings, and leverage social media to engage voters. The goal is to build a broad coalition that transcends traditional political loyalties. As the 2028 elections approach, the Aton Ini! campaign aims to demonstrate that early, sustained engagement can shift the political landscape.

Hontiveros, a senator known for her work on gender equality and social justice, has not yet officially declared her candidacy, but the movement signals strong base support. The event in Iloilo City marks a significant step in what could become a nationwide effort to elevate a candidate perceived as having strong moral convictions and a track record of public service





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Risa Hontiveros 2028 Elections Philippine Politics Grassroots Campaign Western Visayas

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