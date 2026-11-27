GMA News journalist Atom Araullo discusses his career evolution, love for Anthony Bourdain, and how applied physics shapes his worldview in a new interview series.

Atom Araullo, a prominent journalist for GMA News, recently opened up about his personal life, professional philosophy, and intellectual influences in a new interview series titled 24 Questions by GMA News Online. Best known for his work on i-Witness and The Atom Araullo Specials, Araullo is recognized for maintaining a calm demeanor in the newsroom while addressing complex societal issues. The interview provides a deep dive into the mind of a broadcaster who seamlessly blends scientific rigor with empathetic storytelling.

Araullo on Bourdain, Jazz, and Literary Roots

When asked about his favorite influences, Atom Araullo named the late Anthony Bourdain as a standout figure. He described Bourdain as a master storyteller and a fantastic writer who possessed a genuine zest for life and a persistent effort to remain fair. Araullo expressed that Bourdain is deeply missed for his unique approach to global narratives. His musical tastes are equally eclectic, with the journalist listening to a variety of artists on Spotify and Apple Music. Most recently, he has been enjoying the works of Hiromi, a Japanese jazz artist. Literature also plays a significant role in his life, with Atom Araullo citing Ernest Hemingway as one of his favorite writers. He recently reread For Whom the Bell Tolls and Days of Disquiet, Nights of Rage by Pete Lacaba, showcasing a blend of international and local literary appreciation.

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The Physics of Journalism and Career Origins

Araullo holds a background in applied physics, a discipline that continues to shape his perspective on the world today. He identified inertia as the key physics concept he carries with him, noting that an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion. He finds this principle both scientifically and literarily relevant, using it to describe states of laziness or intense focus on important work. This scientific mindset was complemented by a childhood dream of becoming a broadcaster like David Attenborough. Araullo loved nature documentaries, specifically The Trials of Life, which led him to initially pursue anthropology before eventually finding his path in broadcasting. His decision to pursue journalism was solidified by reading about Filipino national heroes such as Jose Rizal, Bonifacio, and Juan Luna. He felt a profound connection to the propaganda movement and the power of storytelling, viewing himself as part of a long tradition of journalists who play a key role in history.

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New Hobbies and Fashion Philosophy

Outside of the newsroom, Atom Araullo has discovered a new passion for thrifting, specifically for clothing. He found the practice addictive due to the stories behind different textiles, such as how menswear borrows from military and workwear concepts. This interest has led him to examine the materials of his garments, whether they are cotton, cotton-polyester, or nylon. While he admits to occasionally overconsuming, he views thrifting as a way to resist fast fashion trends. His fashion philosophy has evolved from a utilitarian approach of wearing whatever was available to a more expressive style. He realized that clothes can be a medium for self-expression, though he remains grounded by a normcore sensibility. He no longer worries about being a super menswear guy, preferring to wear what feels right for the day.

Future Goals and Personal Reflections

Araullo's dream destination is Antarctica, where he hopes to see the stark landscapes and harsh conditions. He is particularly interested in meeting the researchers who live and work in such extreme environments. This curiosity reflects his broader approach to life and work, where he constantly seeks to understand the people behind the stories. He believes that nothing worth having comes easy, and if one is facing hardships, the output is likely worth the effort. This resilience is evident in his career, where he continues to tackle difficult topics with a reassuring presence. His journey from applied physics to investigative journalism demonstrates a unique fusion of analytical thinking and humanistic empathy. Atom Araullo remains committed to shedding light on important issues through his documentaries and special reports. His willingness to share personal insights offers a refreshing glimpse into the person behind the familiar television face.