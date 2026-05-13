Athena Imperial files sexual harassment claim against Nico Waje: Advocate for victims

Athena Imperial, a reporter for GMA Network, has filed a complaint against Nico Waje, the former mayor ofKP's Angeles City, alleging sexual harassment. The case is now before the proper forum, and further details will not be discussed to protect her rights.

Naghain ng reklamo ang GMA reporter na si Athena Imperial laban sa dados niyang kasamahan na si Nico Waje dahil sa humano’y kahalayan at gender-based sexual harassment.

Kinumpirma ni Atty. Aloi Renz P. Santos, sa pamamagitan ng APS Law, ang pagsasampa ng reklamo ni Imperial ngunit hindi na nila pag-uusapan ang mga karagdagang detalye.

"This case is now before the proper forum. We will therefore allow the process to take its course and will not discuss the merits beyond what is necessary to protect our client’s rights," sabi ni Santos.

"Ms. Imperial-Rodriguez comes forward not only for herself, but also as an advocate for those who cannot yet speak for themselves. She believes that incidents of this nature can no longer be ignored, minimized, or tolerated in any workplace, profession, or industry," dagdag niya





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