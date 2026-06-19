Ateneo Tragedy: Reckless Imprudence and the Call for Accountability

Analysis of the deaths of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili in Aurora, focusing on the legal distinction between simple negligence and reckless imprudence, and the responsibility of coaches and school officials.

In the days since Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili died in the waters of Aurora, we have witnessed something that needed to happen. The players spoke.

Their accounts, given individually and at some personal cost, have brought us closer to the truth of what happened in Dipaculao. Then came the Ateneo de Manila press conference, which was a disaster, cold and managed and insufficient.

Then the town hall, which was better, because it allowed real voices into the room. Not yet. Not this way. Not until we have done what justice requires.

Before anything else, let me say this plainly. Our Ateneo de Manila basketball players are victims. They did not plan this tragedy. They did not cause this tragedy.

They survived it, and they carry the weight of survival alongside the weight of loss. Anyone who attacks them, who calls them evil, who turns their pain into a target, is doing something wrong. It is at the very least ignorant. At its worst, it is cruel.

We must lock arms around our players. They have spoken now, and what they have said has given us a clearer and more painful picture of what happened in Dipaculao. We owe them our solidarity, not our suspicion. But solidarity with the players does not mean silence about what went wrong.

Those are two different things, and we must hold them together without collapsing one into the other. The coaches, team managers, and school officials are accountable. That is not a harsh thing to say. That is simply what it means to lead people.

When those in your charge are harmed under your watch, you answer for it. The surviving players have now spoken. We do not need two more weeks to begin understanding the contours of what happened and who bears responsibility. I have said publicly that the fact-finding can and should proceed more expeditiously.

Two weeks is too long when the basic facts are already coming into view. Accountability delayed is accountability diluted. The families of Rene and Divine cannot afford to wait while institutions manage their timelines. Let me be specific about what accountability means legally.

I used to teach criminal law, though it has been many years. To refresh my understanding, I asked Atty. George Guerrero, a brilliant colleague from my law firm, to brief me on the relevant distinctions. What follows reflects that conversation.

The law distinguishes reckless imprudence from simple negligence. Simple negligence is a momentary lapse, a failure to exercise ordinary care. Reckless imprudence is something more. It is consciously doing, or failing to do, something that creates an unreasonable and foreseeable risk of harm to others.

The recklessness lies not in malice but in the disregard of consequences that any reasonable person should have anticipated. The standard that applies here is that of a good father of a family. Under Philippine law, those who stand in a position of guardianship over students, whether de jure or de facto, are expected to exercise the diligence of a good parent. Coaches and team managers on a trip with their players are not merely supervisors.

They are guardians. And the greater the risk they place their wards in, the higher the standard of diligence required of them. From the testimonies of the surviving players, a picture is emerging.

It appears the coaches deliberately placed the players in a situation they believed was controlled risk, perhaps even organized chaos, with the objective of team building: forcing the players to save each other, to trust each other, to forge the kind of bond that makes a great team. The intention, one might charitably say, was not malicious. They were trying to build something. They were trying to make BEBOB, the team, into something larger than the sum of its parts.

And that is precisely where reckless imprudence lives. Not in evil intent. In the catastrophic gap between what the coaches assumed they could control and what the sea, indifferent and powerful, actually was. If the players were brought into those waters without adequate safety measures, without proper assessment of conditions, without equipment and trained personnel ready for emergencies, then the coaches and managers did not merely make a mistake.

They created the conditions for a foreseeable tragedy. That is not simple negligence. That may well be reckless imprudence, and the fact-finding must pursue that question without flinching. This is the essence of safeguarding, which all Catholic schools are mandated to apply in the light of the sex abuse of minors scandals.

By extension, safeguarding extends to the circumstances that led to Aurora, including looking at the angle of the warnings from the wife and daughter of coach Tad Baldwin about his behavior. At the same time, accountability and compassion are not opposites. Both can be true. Both must be true.

The families of the victims deserve justice, and the players deserve support. The institution must examine its failures honestly, and the public must hold it to account without demonizing those who survived. The road ahead is difficult, but it begins with acknowledging the full weight of what happened and committing to a process that is fair, thorough, and timely. Only then can healing begin for all those affected by this tragedy





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Ateneo De Manila Reckless Imprudence Accountability Safeguarding Dipaculao Tragedy

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