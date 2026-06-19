Ateneo students protest, demand accountability after mishandling of Baterbonia and Adili case

A group of Ateneo students, led by Vinzen Borja, a graduating member of Ateneo Senior's Alliance, protested on graduation day, wearing black bands to show solidarity with the grieving families and the school community. They demanded an independent investigation, continuous support for the victims' families, and strict institutional accountability from Ateneo. Ateneo President Fr. Roberto Yap acknowledged 'missteps' in handling the case, expressing deep sorrow for the pain caused and commitment to make things right.

The students called for an independent and thorough investigation, continuous support for the victims' families, and strict institutional accountability from Ateneo . The protest action was held on graduation day of the Ateneo 's Class of 2026, with many graduates wearing black bands during the university rites as a show of solidarity to the grieving families and the school community.

Unfazed by an afternoon downpour, protesters emphasized that their action was not meant to disrespect their university, but was a result of the realization of the values it instilled in them. Ateneo President Fr. Roberto Yap acknowledged 'missteps' in handling the case of Baterbonia and Adili, expressing deep sorrow for the pain caused and commitment to make things right





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Ateneo Baterbonia And Adili Case Independent Investigation Continuous Support Institutional Accountability Graduation Day Black Bands Solidarity Mishaps Deep Sorrow Committed To Make Things Right

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